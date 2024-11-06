Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on Tonight, November 5, 2024?

The finale of Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” airs in a few short weeks, and the competition among the remaining six contestants is intense.

DWTS viewers are eager to see the next round of performances. However, they will have to wait a week before the contestants hit the dance floor again.

Due to the 2024 election, and planned televised coverage, “Dancing with the Stars” does not air on November 5.

ABC Will Air Election Coverage Instead of DWTS

Parade noted on November 5 that “Dancing with the Stars” won’t air in its usual season 33 Tuesday night slot. In its place, ABC will air “Election Night 2024: Your Voice/Your Vote,” beginning at 7 p.m. Eastern.

ABC’s election coverage throughout the night will be led by David Muir, Martha Raddatz, Linsey Davis, Mary Bruce, Jonathan Karl, and Rachel Scott.

At the end of the week 7 “Dancing with the Stars” performances on October 29, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were eliminated.

Most of the remaining contestants and their partners have received strong scores and feedback throughout much of the season. Given that, the final eliminations of season 33 could be intense.

The network has not formally announced the season 33 finale date. However, based on the press site calendar, it would appear the finale airs on November 26.

The show has also not confirmed how the remaining eliminations will be distributed. It would seem fans can probably look forward to a finale with four couples. That would suggest that one pair is eliminated in each of the next two shows.

Week 8 of DWTS Season 33 Brings a Huge Show

ABC teased via a press release that the next episode of “Dancing with the Stars” airs on November 12. The upcoming episode will be a huge one, as it is the 500th episode of the show.

The network teased, “After 21 Emmys, 51 pros, 394 Stars, 32 winners and thousands of iconic performances, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ celebrates the milestone 500th episode for a night full of dazzling moves and star-studded moments.”

The November 12 episode will begin with a performance using Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love.” Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are choreographing the piece.

According to ABC’s press release, “Crazy in Love” opened the very first episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” too.

Some familiar faces will return for the 500th episode of “Dancing with the Stars.” However, no official reveals have been made yet. In addition, the six remaining competing pairs will all recreate a memorable performance from earlier seasons.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson will do a quickstep in week 8. They are basing their quickstep off of the one done in season 5 by Helio Castroneves and Julianne Hough, ABC revealed.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson’s recreation will be a contemporary performance based on what Riker Lynch and Allison Holker did in season 20.

Dwight Howard and Karagach have an Argentine tango for their inspired dance. Season 23’s performance by James Hinchliffe and Sharna Burgess is the inspiration for this one.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong will also perform an Argentine tango. In their case, the inspiration comes from Kellie Pickler and Derek Hough’s season 16 performance.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold are creating a Viennese waltz to dance in week 8. The season 31 performance from Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas inspires the performance.

All of the couples will dance a second time during the November 12 episode, too. The second performance everybody faces will be the “Instant Dance Challenge.” This challenge is where the pairs only have about five minutes to create their dance after learning the song and style.