DWTS Alum Caught With Pants Down in Public

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum was caught doing something inappropriate in public, and it’s not the first time.

In 2015, actor Gary Busey was a contender on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in season 21. “The Buddy Holly Story” star was partnered with pro dancer Anna Trebunskaya and landed in 10th place after several low-scoring dances. When Busey was eliminated, he had a strange response.

According to The Huffington Post, the then-71-year-old actor was cut off by guest host Alfonso Ribeiro as he gave a rambling exit speech that wasn’t actually a goodbye.

“The fact that I’ve been eliminated is false,” Busey said at the time. “My spirit with Anna will remain in this room throughout the show. So you won’t see us dancing, but we’ll be there.”

Busey’s strange behavior has been an ongoing thing. He has also been vocal about his history with substance abuse. In 1988, he sustained severe head injuries in a motorcycle accident, according to the New York Times.

Gary Busey Was Caught Pulling His Pants Down in Public

In August 2022, Busey was caught by paparazzi photographers as he pulled his pants down in a public park in Malibu, California. According to Page Six, Busey, 78, was videoed sitting on a bench at Point Dume Park smoking a cigar with his sweatpants pulled down to his knees. In the video, the actor was smiling and looking around the park before pulling the pants back up.

The outlet noted that Busey has a history of pants-dropping. When he was a contestant on the UK version of “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2014, he pulled down his pants in front of his housemates with the explanation that he had to “restrap” his knee because it “pops out.” Busey wasn’t wearing underwear when he dropped his pants on the reality show.

Gary Busey was Recently Arrested in New Jersey

The clip of Busey’s strange behavior came just after it was reported that he was arrested on serious charges while in New Jersey.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Busey was arrested on three sexual offense charges from alleged incidents that took place in mid-August while he was a celebrity guest at Monster Mania Con in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The outlet reported that the Oscar-nominated star was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact and one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, as well as a disorderly conduct charge.

Attorney Nikitas Moustakas confirmed to The New York Times that there was an investigation into “an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest” at Monster Mania Con earlier this month. The celebrity guest “was removed from the convention and instructed not to return,” he added.

Busey has not issued a statement on the allegations, but comments are being left on his Instagram page, where he sometimes posts cryptic videos.

“You’re in trouble Gary,” one commenter wrote on a post that was originally shared in June.

“We don’t know the details,” another wrote in defense of Busey. “It’s a 4th degree charge and we know he was close to people for photos. Anyone could cry foul and be lying or not. We have to get the facts.”

