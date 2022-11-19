DWTS Alum Confirms Engagement 4 Months After Divorce

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Billy Ray Cyrus is an engaged man – just a few months after ending his nearly 30-year marriage.

The Kentucky-born singer was a contestant on the 4th season of the celebrity ballroom competition in 2007, where he was partnered with pro dancer Karina Smirnoff, per Entertainment Tonight.

At the time, Cyrus was married to his wife Tish. The longtime couple had three kids together: Miley and Noah and Braison, and the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer also adopted Brandi and Traci, his wife’s older children from a previous relationship, per CMT. Cyrus also has an adult son, Christopher, from his relationship with Kristin Luckey.

But in April 2022, Cyrus’ spouse of 28 years filed for divorce for the third time, according to Us Weekly – and now he’s ready to get married again.

Billy Ray Cyrus Got Engaged to Girlfriend, Firerose, 4 Months After His Split From Tish

In August 2022, Cyrus’ musical collaborator, Australian singer Firerose, 34, began appearing on his Instagram page. While fans have suspected the two have been making more than music together, in November 2022 they confirmed the status of their relationship.

In an interview with People, Cyrus revealed that Firerose moved into his Tennessee home over the summer. And in August, he proposed to her, although he didn’t do it in a traditional way.

“Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you…wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,'” Firerose revealed. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.’ ”

Cyrus revealed that his romance with Firerose came at just the right time. “Finding Firerose and getting engaged and then losing my mom [soon after]—see? The teeter-totter will not stay in the middle,” he said. “But having somebody to ride it out with now—that’s giving me a little more balance.”

According to Page Six, Firerose was able to design her own engagement ring after Cyrus’ spontaneous proposal.

Billy Ray Cyrus Hinted at His Engagement in October 2022

While he is just now confirming his engagement, fans have been suspicious for a full month. In an Instagram post on October 18, 2022, Cyrus posed with his girlfriend and there was a large diamond ring clearly visible on the left ring finger. “Happy Autumn,” Cyrus captioned the pic.

On Firerose’s official website Cyrus is described as her “longtime pal and mentor.”

The DWTS alum told People that his future love had been “such a light of positivity, such a best friend.” “And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure lobe that to me, I didn’t know could exist,” he said.

According to E! News, Cyrus’ relationship with his famous daughter, Miley has been strained since his divorce from her mom. An insider said that while the former “Hannah Montana” star “doesn’t have a relationship” with Firerose, she hopes her dad is “happy” in his new relationship.

