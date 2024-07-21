DWTS Alum’s New Romance Revealed Months After Emma Slater Dating Rumors

Mauricio Umansky has a new lady in his life.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 alum was spotted kissing a mystery woman who met him at the airport in Mykonos, Greece on July 17, 2024. Two days later, Umansky’s airport companion was identified as model and actress Nikita Kahn, per TMZ.

Umansky, 54, and his wife, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards , announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. When the businessman competed on DWTS with pro partner Emma Slater last fall, he described his wife as his “rock” ahead of his Most Memorable Year dance. Umansky also chose 1996, the year he married Richards, as his special year.

Mauricio Umansky Spent Time in Greece With Nikita Kahn

Kahn wasn’t just at the airport to pick Umansky up. In photos posted by TMZ on July 19, The Agency founder was seen getting cozy with the 33-year-old Ukrainian American actress at Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos. The outlet also posted a video of the lovey-dovey new couple in a cabana and later holding hands as they left the beach. Umansky wore board shorts while Kahn wore a black bikini and a head wrap. Kahn also shared a photo of her beach look via a mirror selfie on her Instagram page.

Fans had a lot of questions about the photos.

“Are you dating Mo?” one follower asked, using Umansky’s nickname.

“Go out for someone your own age!” another advised.

Others thought Kahn looked a lot like Farrah Brittany, who is Richards’ 35-year-old daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

“Kyle 2.0…,” another wrote.

Mauricio Umansky Previously Denied Having a Romantic Relationship With Emma Slater

Before the photos with Kahn surfaced online, Umansky insisted he wasn’t ready to date anyone. In March, he told USA Today he was still “navigating” his separation from Richards. “I have not been running around dating,” The Agency founder stated. “I am not interested in being a playboy. One of these days I’m going to start dating, I can tell you that for sure.”

When he was on DWTS, Umansky sparked dating rumors with his pro partner Emma Slater after paparazzi photos surfaced of them holding hands outside of the ballroom. Umansky’s estranged wife reacted to the photos by taking down an Instagram story urging fans to vote for her husband and Slater. Richards also admitted the photos were hurtful to her.

“That was very hard to see that. I mean yes, that hurt my feelings,” she said on the Oct. 25, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” “I don’t know if anything’s happened yet. But obviously there’s something there.”

Umansky and Slater maintained their relationship was platonic. “For full clarity, we are not dating,” Umansky said in an Instagram story, per The Daily Mail. “We’re really good friends, and just to clarify we went to a restaurant to go get some sushi right after rehearsal. We were in our rehearsal clothes.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” partners have kept a close friendship. In May, Slater told Us Weekly, “I really think that Mauricio is someone who’s going to be in my life forever. We really do click. We sort of went through difficult times at the same time together and were each other’s confidants. It was a really nice season. Difficult for both of us, but we’re really really grateful that we had each other.”

