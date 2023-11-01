‘Dancing With the Stars’ Babies Celebrate 1st Halloween: PHOTOS

Celebrities from “Dancing With the Stars” celebrated Halloween with the show’s annual Halloween theme week. on October 31, 2023. But outside of the ballroom, several pro dancers celebrated their babies’ first Halloween milestone.

From the Chmerkovskiy cousins to a super cute Cinderella, read on for a rundown of the “Dancing With the Stars” cast’s kiddie costumes.

Rio & Rome Chmerkovskiy Stole Hearts on Halloween

While his mama Peta Murgatroyd was competing in the ballroom with “Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams, little Rio Chmerkovskiy stole the show. The baby boy donned a mini tux to be “Mr. Steal Your Girl” for his first Halloween. Another photo featured the baby, who was born to Peta and Maksim Chmerkovskiy on June 18, 2033, wearing a bright green “Monster’s Inc.” onesie and hat.

“Happy Halloween from baby Rio 🎃 These were too cute not to post. My guy found his tongue recently and loves to pull it out any chance he can get 🤣,” Murgatroyd captioned the post on Instagram.

“AHHHHHHH!!!!!! THE FREAKING CUTEST,” commented DWTS pro Daniella Karagach.

Rio’s cousin, Rome, transformed into a little Vampire for his first Halloween. Mom Jenna Johnson posed for photos with her mini bloodsucker as they hung out in the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom.

Rome is the first child of Jenna and Val Chmerkovskiy. The baby wore a purple vest and vampire cape and had his hair slicked back. “Our little Vampire’s first Halloween 🧛🏻‍♀️,” Johnson captioned the photo.

Some ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Toddlers Also Dressed Up For Halloween

While her auntie Rylee Arnold danced with Harry Jowsey, little June Cusick, the daughter of “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick, was the belle of another ball. Baby June, who was born in May 2023, was dressed as Cinderella, as was her older sister Sage.

On October 31, the family of four posed for photos of their themed costume. “HAPPY HALLOWEEN from the Cusick’s,” Arnold captioned the photos.

The DWTS pro also posted photos of older daughter Sage dressed as Snow White. “HAPPY HALLOWEEN from our little Snow White 🥰 costume 1/2 cause you know this girl couldn’t decide on just one 😂,” she wrote. Arnold also noted that Sage posed making the face “she would do when she sees her prince cause she is ‘shy of him.’”

For Halloween 2023, Witney Carson and her family dressed up as characters from “Toy Story.” The longtime DWTS pro was dressed as Cowgirl Jessie as she held her newborn son, Jet, who was a mini Rex dinosaur. Baby Jet was born in May 2023 to the pro dancer and her husband Carson McAllister.

Carson’s toddler son Leo posed as Buzz Lightyear in the family photo.

Veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Sharna Burgess shared photos of her son Zane’s costume. The 1-year-old posed in a blue Super Mario Bros. costume, alongside two of his older brothers. Zane is the son of Burgess and her fiancée Brian Austin Green and was born in June 2022.

“Halloween with the Greens 🤩,” Burgess wrote. “These boys!!! Already breakin hearts :) and by that we mean our own with how damn fast they a growing up. Someone press pause so we can breathe and our hearts can catch up. 🥹 Happy Halloween everyone. Stay safe, take ALL the photos .. ;eat the candy :) (then do what we do and make it magically disappear over night.. must have been all those mischievous zombies and ghosts 🤷🏼‍♀️😂).”

