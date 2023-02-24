DWTS Cast Member Mourns an ‘Unimaginable’ Loss

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member and actor John Schneider is mourning a terrible loss this week. Schneider’s wife Alicia Ann Allain Schneider has died at the age of 53, according to an online obituary.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alicia Allain Died at Home Surrounded by Her Family

The obituary says that Allain “passed away at her home surrounded by her family as she took her last breath on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the age of 53.”

It also included the Bible verse Revelation 21:3-4, which reads, “[3] And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. [4] He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.'”

According to the obituary, in addition to Schneider, Allain is survived by her daughter Jessica, her step-daughter Karis, a granddaughter named Sierra, her parents, her brother, and a grandmother.

It also says of Allain:

From Brusly to Hollywood and back, Alicia was a force that inspired others, she was kind and generous to all she met. She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end. Alicia will be missed mighty.

Allain and Schneider were married in 2019 at the John Schneider Studios in Louisiana. At the time, the couple’s wedding was simply “before God” because Schneider was still in the process of finalizing his divorce from his second wife, Elly Schneider, according to People.

“This has been a wonderful celebration, a sanctuary of love. Just a perfect day of celebrating with friends and family,” Allain told People, and Schneider added, “Happy is too small of a word.”

Allain was an actress and producer in Hollywood. She appeared in 1990s movies “Caged Fear,” “Leather Jackets” and “Almost Holywood.” Later, she returned to acting in the 2022 film written and directed by Schneider called “Tres Leches.” In between, she was a prolific producer on many projects, including two Christmas TV movies called “The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland” and “A Royal Christmas Engagement,” according to her IMDB profile.

John Schneider Called His Wife ‘My Smile’

In addition to the obituary, Schneider posted about his wife’s death on Facebook where he spoke about “Smile,” which is what he called her.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” wrote Schneider. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief. Please do not ask any questions. If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below.

Lastly… hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

Since her death, Schneider has posted several videos and photos to Facebook remembering Allain.

In one, they are dancing together in what he calls “a beautiful moment,” and in another one he opened up about this time of “unimaginable sorrow.”

Schneider wrote, “This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me. Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard it said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now.”

He continued:

Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe. Pain is too small a word. Grief is too small a word. Love itself is too small a word. Thank you for your thoughts, concerns and prayers. Continue to post the glorious photos you captured of my Smile and I changing our world and sometimes yours, one kiss at a time because those images help. Continue to pray for the strength of myself and my beautiful family to endure these most trying of times. Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don’t ask me how I am. The answer is “broken” and it’s currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly to painful to verbalize. She loved you all and spoke of how dedicated and loyal you have been all these years and I love you right along with her. Bare with me down this rutted and treacherous road I never dreamed I’d have to travel. Be patient with my unimaginable process. Thank you Lord for sharing the gift of Alicia with me. I‘ll never be the same and I know that, somehow, we are still and will always be the “Team To Beat.”

Schneider also warned his fans about scammers who are trying to make it look like they’ve set up a charity fund in Allain’s name. He said they have not set anything like that up. Instead, the family would love for people to support independent artists as a way to honor Allain’s memory.

“I can assure you that my Smile would want you to honor her by suppporting independent thought through supporting an independent musician or filmmaker or writer out there somewhere,” wrote the “Dukes of Hazard” star. “Alicia was fiercly Independant! Our treasure trove of music and movies done at JSS are certainly a testimony to that. We do not have anything set up to accepts donations in her name and I don’t believe I’ll do that. Instead, if you would like to show your support of our dream then by all means find an indie artist and support them. If we are that indie artist then go to our store and pick a dream or two off the shelf and put it in your shopping cart. I would appreciate it and I know she would too.”

Schneider competed on season 27 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside pro partner Emma Slater. They finished in 7th place.