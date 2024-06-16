DWTS Champ’s Ex Has No Plans to Attend Her Wedding

Season 28 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Hannah Brown is unlikely to see her ex-boyfriend at her wedding. In an interview with Us Weekly, former “Bachelorette” suitor Tyler Cameron said that he has no plans to attend Brown’s upcoming nuptials, despite their history.

“No, and I mean that with all due respect to her and her man, I’m not gonna get an invite,” Cameron told the outlet when he was asked if he would attend. “I hope I don’t get an invite. It should be about them,” he continued.

“It should not be about anyone else. It’s a special day for two special people and they’re gonna have an amazing wedding. I don’t need to be there. I would need to be there cheering ’em on from the sidelines like way back in Jupiter, [Florida],” he added.

Brown and Cameron had a steamy romance on her season of “The Bachelorette” and even linked up after the show, but their relationship fizzled shortly thereafter. Brown is engaged to Adam Woolard.

Hannah Brown & Adam Woolard Did Pre-Marital Counseling

Woolard proposed to Brown in August 2023. From there, the two took some time to enjoy their engagement before diving into wedding planning.

On the February 14 episode of the “Better Tomorrow” podcast, Brown and Woolard talked about their special day.

“People are always asking, like, when’s the wedding, what are you doing. Honestly, we aren’t planning a wedding,” Brown admitted. They took some time to do “super-charged pre-marital counseling” to really prepare themselves for taking that next step in their relationship.

“As soon as you get into a marriage, you always hear like, the first year of marriage is so hard,” Brown said on the pod. “It’s like, okay, well what if we flip the script and our first year of marriage is awesome. We have all those harder conversations so that when we do get married, when we do have our wedding, it truly is just a full celebration of what we’re going into and just a full representation of our life that we created with each other,” she explained.

Hannah Brown Recently Started Planning Her Wedding

Brown’s guest list may be coming along slowly but surely as she only recently started thinking about her big day.

As she prepared for the release of another book, Brown took to her Instagram Stories in early April to share that she’d been going through a lot. She said that she was trying to do a lot of things at once that left her with some anxiety.

“I’m trying to balance that, and then, of course, I decided I was going to start wedding planning,” she admitted. “I felt a lot of anxiety the past two days. Like, I haven’t really dealt with that as much in a while and it hit me so hard yesterday,” she continued, later adding, “It’s just a juggling act and I don’t have to figure out everything for the wedding today.”

Brown and Woolard haven’t shared any additional details about their wedding.

