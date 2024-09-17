How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Online For Free

The season 33 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars” airs live on ABC on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 8 pm EST.

For fans who prefer to use streaming services, it will also simulcast live on Disney +, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

The ABC network is included in basic cable packages and via local affiliates, but streaming services require a subscription. New subscribers to Hulu can get a free trial week by signing up on the Hulu website.

“Dancing with the Stars” can also be streamed with free trials on Direct TV Stream, Fubo, and Sling. As of this writing, Disney + does not offer a free trial.

“Dancing With the Stars” executive producer Conrad Green told Forbes the show has found a way to connect with audiences in all demographics by airing live on traditional network TV as well as on streaming services that allow for viewing the next day. “The way that ABC, Disney+, and Hulu all broadcast the show feels like we’re really connected to all the audiences who watch,” he said. “We’re plugged into the 21st century fully.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Has a New Schedule For 2024

Play

“Dancing with the Stars” traditionally airs on Monday nights, but for season 33 it has been moved to Tuesdays to make way for ABC’s coverage of “Monday Night Football,” per a network press release.

In addition, episodes will be shifted due to the upcoming Vice presidential debate between Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz and U.S. Senator JD Vance, according to TV Line. “Dancing with the Stars” will not air on the night of the October 1 debate, but the following week will feature two new episodes on Monday, October 7 and Tuesday, Octctober 8.

“Dancing With the Stars” usually wraps just before Thanksgiving week in November.

DWTS Features 13 Celebrity Couples For Season 33

In a September 2024 interview, show host Alfonso Ribeiro told TV Insider said the energy for season 33 is better than ever. “They’re just a lot of fun people,” he said of the celebrity cast. “I think that everyone this season has an energy. They’re excited about doing the show. They’re a little nervous of course, but I think they’re going to have a lot of fun this season.”

The cast for “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 includes:

NLF champion Danny Amendola with pro partner Witney Carson

Controversial fashionista Anna Delvey with partner Ezra Sosa

“The Bachelor” star Joey Graziadei with partner Jenna Johnson

NBA champion Dwight Howard with partner Daniella Karagach

Television star Chandler Kinney with partner Brandon Armstrong

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher with partner Alan Bersten

Model Brooks Nader with partner Gleb Savchenko

Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks with partner Val Chmerkovskiy

Movie star Eric Roberts with partner Britt Stewart

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling with partner Pasha Pashkov

“The Bachelorette” star Jenn Tran with partner Sasha Farber

“Family Matters” alum Reginald VelJohnson with partner Emma Slater

The cast’s premiere night dances will include tango, cha cha, salsa, jive, and foxtrot.

In addition to Ribeiro and co-host Julianne Hough, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 cast includes veteran judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

READ NEXT: DWTS Season 33 Cast Officially Revealed