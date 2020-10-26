‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Suffers Scary Head Injury Before Show

While preparing for “Villains Night” on Dancing With the Stars, professional dancer and DWTS mainstay Cheryl Burke had a scary fall in rehearsal, hitting her head on the ballroom floor. Burke is partnered with Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean.

Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. 🤦🏽‍♀️ It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Tune in to #DWTS at 8/7c on ABC and please vote for us!! Text AJ to 21523 and vote online at https://t.co/jRJFdXaMgq. pic.twitter.com/CWS1EA2YVS — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) October 26, 2020

Burke let her fans know about the mishap, sharing an update on Instagram on the day of the “Villains Night” episode. In a caption, she wrote, “Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine. It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground.” McLean took to Instagram to let his followers know about the accident, too. Of Burke’s fall in rehearsals, he reflected, “I know this week’s theme is supposed to be scary, but this took it to a very real level. Thank you all for the well wishes and the love you are sending Cheryl’s way. She is the epitome of a badass and I am so proud to be her partner.

Burke’s Accident Was Caught on Camera & Will Air During the Episode

Cheryl took a hard fall when we were practicing for #VillainsNight yesterday. I know this week’s theme is supposed to be scary, but this took it to a very real level. Thanks for the well wishes and love you are sending Cheryl. We still need your votes!! #dwts #TeamPrettyMessedUp pic.twitter.com/M7Hnt4DteY — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) October 26, 2020

A clip shared ahead of the October 26 episode shows that Burke’s fall will be addressed on the show. In an on-camera interview, McLean reveals, “Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well. It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor.” The clip captures the moment Burke slipped and fell backward, her head slamming against the hardwood after she lost her footing.

After Burke’s fall, the clip shows McLean crawling to her to see if she was okay, laying with her on the ground until help came to evaluate the injury.

Burke & McLean Are Expected to Perform a Tango for Week 7

While People reports that Burke was advised to take the day off, it seems, based on Burke, McLean, and Dancing With the Stars recent messaging on social media, that the show will go on and Burke will perform.

For Villains Night, the couple is slated to perform a paso doble. If Burke is able to take the stage and perform in spite of her injury, viewers can expect to watch them dance to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra inspired by Norman Bates from the classic horror movie Psycho.

If Burke is unable to go on, it is unclear if McLean will be able to perform this week. COVID-19 has caused a number of production changes, including restrictions on how stars and pros are able to interact with each other (simply put: they aren’t). Without a dance troupe this season, it doesn’t seem like there are dancers waiting in the wings ready to step in if pros are injured and cannot perform.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

