‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Contestant Hospitalized

Ahead of tonight’s episode of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, it was announced that one of the contestants has been hospitalized and will not be performing in the competition going forward.

Host of The Real, Jeannie Mai, has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with epiglottitis, according to Good Morning America.

The condition causes swelling and can block airflow to the lungs, meaning that it is potentially life-threatening, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery,” the star told Good Morning America.

Jeannie Mai will no longer appear in the competition, as she will be recovering from surgery.

This Season 29 Cast Members of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Have Had Many Injuries

This season seems to be full of injuries dating back to the first two weeks of the competition where Sharna Burgess and Kaitlyn Bristowe both revealed ankle injuries, though they were both able to dance following wrapping their ankles.

Burgess revealed that she was injured near the beginning of the season in rehearsals, though it didn’t keep her from dancing, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Oh that’s just the first time you have all seen it!” Burgess said. “I’ve been strapping my ankle since week one. I rolled my ankle really badly before our first dance and it is a severe sprain.”

Later in the season, pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed that she got a neck injury while performing on the show.

“Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance,” Murgatroyd tweeted on October 12. “I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy.”

“I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP,” she continued. “Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week.”

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros are Often Injured While on the Show

While injuries for the celebrity contestants may be less common, it seems that the pros are often at least mildly injured on the show as they try to teach complicated choreography to inexperienced dancers.

Last week, during the Villains Night’s dress rehearsal, Cheryl Burke had a scary fall and had to be checked for a concussion after slamming her head on the ground.

In an Instagram caption, Burke wrote, “Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. Even though AJ kills me at the end of this Tango, this wasn’t part of the routine. It’s one of those things that can happen in a split second. Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground.”

This week’s episode of DWTS was supposed to feature a double elimination, but it will now only feature one couple being sent home at the end of the night.

“Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery,” DWTS said in a statement.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

