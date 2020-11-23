‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Judges: Is Derek Hough Returning?

Former Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Derek Hough joined the judges’ table for season 29 in light of judge Len Goodman’s absence from the show due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Season 29 ending viewers are beginning to wonder if Hough will be returning for the next season of the show.

It’s very likely that Derek Hough will return for season 30, whenever that season may film and air. He previously said that the plan was always for him to come on as a judge, not just to replace Len Goodman for one season.

Hough also signed a huge contract with ABC in September, meaning that fans will have more chances to see him on their TV screens throughout the year, not just when DWTS airs.

It’s Likely Derek Hough Will Return for Season 30

Because Hough signed an overall deal with ABC in September 2020, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it’s likely he’ll be a cast member on Dancing With the Stars for the long haul.

“Coming home to ABC and being given the opportunity to develop projects for them that are as much on brand for them as they are for me makes this even that more exciting for me,” Hough said at the time.

ABC’s Entertainment president Karey Burke added that ABC valued his partnership.

“Derek is a creative force not just in the ballroom, but also every room he enters,” Burke said. “He has been part of our ABC family for many years; the energy and dedication he brings to every project is palpable. We value his partnership immensely and look forward to the exciting and imaginative projects to come.”

Hough has also been present in the Disney sing-a-longs that have been airing on ABC, and he’ll be part of the Holiday sing-a-long that is coming up soon.

Hough Has Become a Fan-Favorite Judge

Hough has become a fan-favorite judge not just for his actual judging style, but also because fans believe he has the experience in the ballroom needed to judge other couples.

He’ll prove that experience once again during the season finale when he takes the ballroom floor for the second time this season.

“It’s a solo performance,” Hough told Entertainment Tonight about his dance on the finale. “I am dancing by myself and I am not sure why I decided to, but I am doing it. I have not danced a solo since I was, like, 12 years old, that is the truth. So here we go!”

He added that he would usually enjoy doing a group number, but that was out because of coronavirus safety precautions this year.

“It just logistically made sense to do a solo,” he added. “It has challenged me, for sure, but I am looking forward to it. It’s gonna be fun and I will say this: it’s an homage to some of my heroes.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

