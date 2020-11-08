‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Pro Dancer Files for Divorce

Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko announced that he will be getting a divorce from his wife of 14 years Elena Samodanova in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Alongside a picture of his family, Savchenko asked for consideration and privacy for his family amid the announcement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” he wrote in the post. “We still intend to co-parent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Savchenko Announced His Divorce on Instagram

Savchenko and Samodanova got married in 2006 and share two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

When it comes to the reason they’re getting divorced, Samodanova spoke out about Savchenko’s alleged infidelity in the days after the divorce was announced in an interview with People magazine.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

In the statement, Samodanova did not identify who she says her husband cheated with, but she did detail her feelings about the situations.

“No wife should ever stand by and watch while another woman gifts her husband expensive presents, lures him out to dinners and seduces him at every turn,” Samodanova told People. “Last night was the final straw, and I can no longer turn my head the other way. My trust in Gleb is irrevocably broken and it is time that I walk away and begin to heal so I can be the best version of myself for my girls.”

‘DWTS’ Viewers Speculated About Who Savchenko May Have Cheated With

Soon after the split was announced and the allegations of cheating came out, Dancing With the Stars viewers began to speculate about who they believe Savchenko may have cheated on his wife with, and they landed on thinking it may have been his DWTS celebrity partner, Chrishell Stause.

Stause denied the allegations immediately, though she did say that she and Savchenko were good friends after all the time they spent together in the studio.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” she said. “Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

