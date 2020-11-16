‘Dancing With the Stars’ Double Elimination Predictions: Who Will Be Eliminated Tonight?

Tonight is a double elimination night on Dancing With the Stars, meaning that two couples will be sent home at the end of the night and eliminated before making it to the season finale.

Fans will vote for their favorite teams throughout the night, and the judges will have some of the say in who gets sent home. The live vote will be combined with the judges’ scores to ultimately determine who will be sent home and who will make it to next week’s season finale.

Read on to learn who we think will be sent home at the end of the night and who will make it through to the season 29 finale episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Which Teams Will Get Sent Home?

Tonight, we think that two couples who will be eliminated are Skai and Alan and Nelly and Daniella, but since they both have huge fanbases, it’s possible that they’ll make it through to the finale based mostly on votes from viewers.

Right now, we think the couples that will make it through to the finale are Kaitlyn and Artem, Justina and Sasha, Johnny and Britt and Nev and Jenna.

If Nelly and Daniella or Skai and Alan make their way through tonight’s episode, we believe the next most-likely elimination would be Johnny and Britt just because they’ve done their time in the bottom two this season.

What Performances Will Take Place During The Semi-Finals?

Tonight’s episode will begin with Tyra Banks walking out into the ballroom to the song “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. Then, there will be two dances from each of the teams left in the competition.

Here’s what to expect to see on tonight’s episode:

Kaitlyn and Artem will dance the Paso Doble for their redemption dance to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela. Then, they will perform a contemporary to “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks

Skai and Alan will perform a Cha Cha to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior for their redemption dance, and then they will perform that Viennese Waltz to “Lonely” by Noah Cyrus

Justina and Sasha will perform their redemption dance, a Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge, then they will perform a contemporary dance to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler

Nelly and Daniella will perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid, then they will perform a Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by the Brian Setzer Orchestra

Nev and Jenna will perform the Foxtrot for their redemption dance to “Sign of the Times” by Harry STyles and then they’ll perform a contemporary dance to “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

Johnny and Britt will perform their redemption dance, a Salsa, to “X” by the Jonas Brothers featuring Karol g, then they will perform a Jazz to “I Lived” by One Republic.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

