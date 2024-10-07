DWTS Fans React to Week 4 Twists

Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” continues with two episodes during the week of October 7.

DWTS fans will see new shows on Monday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 8. However, the week has some twists and turns that have fans talking.

There has been confusion about the shows, the voting, and the possibility a double elimination is coming on October 8.

DWTS Fans Will See a Pre-Taped Show 1st

On September 26, “Dancing with the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt took to TikTok to break down the double-header week.

She explained that the episode airing on October 7 would be pre-taped. Then, the episode airing on October 8 would be a live show.

During the pre-taped performances, audience members would not have access to their phones. The show was taped on October 1, and no reliable spoilers about the scores and leaderboard have emerged.

As ABC shared, the October 7 episode is “Soul Train Night” and Rosie Perez was a guest judge. The October 8 show is “Hair Metal Night” with KISS singer Gene Simmons stepping in as a guest judge.

“Having dwts back on a Monday feels so nice, and having it on tomorrow also??! life is so good,” one show fan tweeted in anticipation of the double-header.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans can vote as usual during both episodes. The judges’ scores and viewer votes will be combined to determine the October 8 elimination.

Although ABC did not reveal it, the word is that there is another double elimination on the way.

“So double elimination this week well that’s crazyyyy,” tweeted another “Dancing with the Stars” fan.

One Redditor wrote, “It makes sense with two shows but definitely crazy the first two eliminations are back to back doubles!”

“The press release stated that ‘couples’ may be in jeopardy and Stephen said on a podcast there was a double elimination ‘coming up’ so it’s just speculation so far,” another Redditor noted.

Someone else shared, “I hope nottttt! I rather have it later! As a matter of fact, I would not mind another 5 couple finale, like last year!”

As one fan in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit shared on October 6, contestant Ilona Maher and her partner, dance pro Alan Bersten, revealed there was a double elimination coming via an Instagram Live.

In addition, contestant Stephen Nedoroscik did the “Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis” on October 5 and mentioned another double elimination on the horizon.

Retired “Dancing with the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke mentioned a possible double elimination during her October 4 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast as well.

Fans Are Passionate About Their Season 33 Favorites Already

In anticipation of another couple’s elimination or a pair of eliminations, “Dancing with the Stars” fans have been vocal about who they’d like to see go home or who they’re voting to see stay. Many are just excited to have the show back after a one-week hiatus.

“Yasssss👏👏 can’t freaking waitttttt,❤️❤️” commented a fan on Instagram.

“I’m hoping for Brooks/Gleb. Their showmance forcing is annoying,” read one comment on Reddit.

“Between [an] extra judge and the two nights of dancing to determine the next elim the margins are gonna be even smaller next week. Get ready for another weird elimination, folks,” another Redditor predicted.

An Instagram user shared, “Reginald needs to go this week Tori should still be here.”

“Reginald and Eric need to go home this week. I refuse to let Brooks leave on my watch,” wrote another Instagram user.

“Brooks is getting alot of hate but she is wayyyyy better than Reginald and Eric. Im voting for her tonight,” read another response.

“Chandler Kinney has that finale vibe in her 😍 let this be Brandon’s year,” gushed someone else.

“I’m so excited! The next two days are our nights! Let’s do this,” a comment on Reddit gushed.