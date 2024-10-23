DWTS Disney Night Elimination: Who Went Home in Week 6?

Week 6 of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 brought back the iconic “Disney Night” theme and everybody had a great time through the performances with the threat of an elimination after all the fun.

Fans already witnessed two double eliminations early on in season 33, and a shocker with Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader’s week 5 elimination. That left DWTS fans bracing themselves for a potentially difficult week 6 elimination.

After all the performances, which included two team dances, when the judges’ scores and viewer votes were tallied, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed the elimination news.

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated.

The Scores for Disney Night Were Close

Ahead of the October 22 episode of “Dancing with the Stars,” ABC released details about the Disney Night performances. In addition, the week 6 episode brought the first team dance of the season, and both groups were ready to perform.

The potential elimination was slated to happen at the end of the show, after the team dance scores were added to the mix.

At the end of the first round of performances, the leaderboard stood as follows:

Kinney and Brandon Armstrong’s score for their paso double was 27 out of 30.

Amendola and Witney Carson’s jazz routine was given a score of 27 out of 30.

Graziadei and Jenna Johnson received a score of 25 out of 30 for their samba.

Maher and Alan Bersten scored 25 out of 30 points for their jazz routine.

Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold scored 24 out of 30 for their Charleston.

Tran and Sasha Farber received a total score of 24 out of 30 for their rumba.

Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy’s jazz garnered a score of 24 out of 30.

Howard and Daniella Karagach received a score of 24 out of 30 for their tango.

The Team Dances Delivered Big Scores

The team dances came toward the end of the episode, and the stakes were high. Before those dances, however, Ribeiro gave one couple especially good news.

One couple would receive immunity from the dance-off in week 7 and start week 7 with three additional points. As Ribeiro noted, however, that only helped if the team avoided elimination on Disney Night.

Though Amendola and Kinney tied for first place, the extra points and immunity went to Kinney. That was because Kinney and Armstrong had a slightly higher cumulative point total for the season than Graziadei and Carson.

As ABC revealed, “Team Goofs” consisted of celebrities Ilona Maher, Joey Graziadei, Chandler Kinney, Jenn Tran, and their pro partners. They danced to the song “122” from “A Goofy Movie.”

“Team Roar” had celebrities Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Phaedra Parks. The celebrities and their pro partners danced to “The Lion King” song “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.”

Team Roar received a score of 24 out of 30 from the judges. Team Goofs received a score of 27 out of 30.

The addition of the team scores to everybody’s initial scores shifted the leaderboard slightly, but didn’t appear to have any harrowing consequences for the week 6 “Dancing with the Stars” elimination.

The last three couples to learn their fate were Tran and Farber, Parks and Chmerkovskiy, and Nedoroscik and Arnold.

Ribeiro took a lengthy pause before he announced the elimination of Parks and Chmerkovskiy