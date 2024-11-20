DWTS Elimination Shocker: Which Season 33 Celebs Made the Finals?

The couples competing in the season 33 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” have been determined after a spectacular night of semifinal performances. DWTS fans had plenty of theories regarding who would be impacted by the elimination and who would move on. In addition, some fans suspected there might be no elimination.

Having no elimination in the semifinals would mean all five couples would compete in the season 33 finale. That is an unusual number of finalists, in that typically only three or four couples compete in the final episode of the season.

However, fans saw five pairs in the season 32 finale for “Dancing with the Stars,” too.

Which semifinalists for “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 will perform in the November 26 finale? After a scary moment in the elimination announcement process, it was revealed that none of the couples were sent packing.

Fans who guessed there would be no elimination were correct.

The DWTS Judges Praised the Ballroom Performances

Each of the five remaining season 33 couples danced twice during the November 19 semifinals. All of the contestants prepared both a ballroom and a Latin routine, noted ABC.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson’s foxtrot received 30 out of 30 points from the judges.

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong did a foxtrot that earned 29 out of 30 points.

Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten’s Viennese waltz was given a score of 28 out of 30 points by the judges.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson received 27 points out of 30 for their Viennese waltz.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold earned 25 out of 30 points for their cha cha.

The Latin Round Scores Also Were High

Expectations were high for all the couples with their second performances of the evening. After the Latin round, the leaderboard and overall scores were as follows:

Kinney and Armstrong did a salsa that received 29 out of 30 points. For the night, the pair’s combined total was 58 out of 60.

Graziadei and Johnson’s paso doble received 28 out of 30 points. Their total for the evening was 58 out of 60.

Maher and Bersten’s second dance was a paso doble, and the judges awarded them 29 out of 30 points. Their total was 57 out of 60 for the night.

Amendola and Carson earned 27 out of 30 points for their salsa. Their overall total for the night was 54 out of 60.

Nedoroscik and Arnold scored 28 out of 30 for their tango. Their total for the night was 53 out of 60.

As has been the case all season, in their press release for the November 19 episode, ABC teased simply that the combination of the judges scores and viewer votes would “determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.”

The show kept the contestants and the viewers in suspense until the very last moment regarding the elimination. Kinney, Amendola, and Graziadei all got the relief of being called safe. Maher and Nedoroscik remained in jeopardy, and both Olympians and their “Dancing with the Stars” partners Bersten and Arnold looked anxious.

Ultimately, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro declared no elimination would happen. All five celebrities still have a shot at the Mirrorball trophy and will compete in the oversized season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” finale on November 26.