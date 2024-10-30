DWTS Week 7 Elimination: Who Went Home After Viewers Shattered the Voting Record?

Seven couples were still competing for the season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” Mirrorball trophy heading into the week 7 episode on October 29, but an elimination whittled the field by one more.

All the performances had spooky, scary themes in honor of Halloween, and the competition was intense. At the end of the episode, another elimination took place and now six pairs move on to the semi-finals.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber were eliminated during the “Halloween Nightmares” episode.

The ‘Dance-Off’ Competition Returned

ABC’s press release for week 7 of “Dancing with the Stars” revealed tidbits about what fans can expect from the October 29 episode.

The theme was “Halloween Nightmares” and viewers saw each of the couples perform individually. After everybody finished their first dances, six out of the seven remaining pairs competed in a “Dance-Off.”

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong received immunity for the dance-off during week 6 but were not immune from elimination. They automatically received three extra points, as did the winning pairs from each round of the dance-off.

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach did a cha cha to the Ray Parker Jr. song “Ghostbusters” against Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten for their dance-off.

Tran and Farber faced off against Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold doing the salsa to Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line.”

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson competed against Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson in their dance-off. The two pairs danced the jive to the song “Time Warp.”

The Leaderboard for ‘Halloween Nightmares’ Brought a Few Surprises

The leaderboard after the individual dances and ahead of the next elimination stood as follows:

Kinney and Armstrong scored 29 out of 30 points for their Viennese waltz.

Graziadei and Johnson received 29 points out of 30 for their Argentine tango.

Amendola and Carson’s Argentine tango was given 28 out of 30 points.

Nedoroscik and Arnold’s contemporary performance received 28 out of 30 points from the judges.

Tran and Farber did a contemporary routine that the judges awarded 28 out of 30 points.

Howard and Karagach danced a contemporary routine that received 28 out of 30 points.

Maher and Bersten did the tango and scored 24 out of 30 points.

With the points for the Dance-Off competition included, the leaderboard shifted slightly as couples braced for elimination.

Howard and Karagach beat Maher and Bersten in their dance-off. In the second battle, Tran and Farber beat Nedoroscik and Arnold. The final round brought a win for Graziadei and Johnson over Amendola and Carson.

After the dance-off points were incorporated, the leaderboard stood as follows:

Kinney and Armstrong received 32 total points.

Graziadei and Johnson’s total was 32 points.

Howard and Karagach had 31 points in total.

Tran and Farber received 31 points in total.

Nedoroscik and Arnold’s total was 28 points.

Amendola and Carson had a total of 28 points.

Maher and Bersten had a total of 24 points.

Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber Were Eliminated

After all of the performances were over, and the judges’ scores were combined with the viewer votes, the elimination process played out.

Howard and Karagach were quickly told they were safe. Before the elimination announcement, the three couples left in danger were Maher and Bersten, Nedoroscik and Arnold, along with Tran and Farber.

Ultimately, Tran and Farber were eliminated.