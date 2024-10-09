DWTS Contestant Cries on Live TV, Plus 2 Couples Eliminated

During the fourth night of competition with season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars,” more cast members were sadly eliminated. There were signs suggesting another double elimination was happening, and that was indeed the case.

As the couples did their best to stay in the competition, one contestant struggled with mistakes in her performance.

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher didn’t deliver the top-notch dance she intended, and she shed some tears while hearing the critics’ critiques.

DWTS Eliminated 2 Celebrities

At the end of the performances, Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough sent many couples to safety. Maher and her partner, Alan Bersten, were left in jeopardy of elimination.

They were left in the bottom three along with Reginald VelJohnson and his partner, Emma Slater, as well as Eric Roberts and his dance partner, Eric Roberts.

With Maher being safe, that meant both Reginald VelJohnson and Eric Roberts were eliminated.

Ahead of the October 8 episode, many “Dancing with the Stars” fans were making elimination predictions.

“I love Reggie but it’s time to go. And I think the other would be Brooks…or Eric, even though I hope it isn’t him just yet,” one fan suggested in the show’s subreddit.

“I believe Reginald will be safe, and Eric will go home alongside one of Dwight, Brooks, or Phaedra,” another Redditor commented.

“I’m voting everyone except Eric, Brooks and Dwight. Phaedra will be next on my list lol but for now I’m cool with her around,” someone else admitted.

The 2-Night Leaderboard Shifted Slightly

As the October 8 episode began, viewers were told that their votes and judges’ scores from “Soul Train Night” and “Heavy Metal Hair Night” would be combined to determine the next elimination.

The double elimination set for the end of the episode was confirmed too.

After “Soul Train Night,” the leaderboard was as follows, with a total of 40 points possible according to Entertainment Weekly:

Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong received 36 points.

Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson received 34 points.

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber had 31 points.

Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold earned 31 points as well.

Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy had 30 points.

Maher and Bersten’s total was 30, as well.

Danny Amendola and Witney Carson also had a total of 30 points.

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko earned 28 points.

Roberts and Stewart received 24 points.

Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach earned 23 points.

VelJohnson and Slater had 21 points.

The leaderboard shifted slightly once the judges’ scores from both nights were combined.

Graziadei and Johnson: 70 points out of 80

Kinney and Armstrong: 69 points

Tran and Farber: 62 points

Nedoroscik and Arnold: 62 points

Nader and Savchenko: 61 points

Amendola and Carson: 60 points

Parks and Chmerkovskiy: 56 points

Maher and Bersten: 56 points

Howard and Karagach: 52 points

Roberts and Stewart 46 points

VelJohnson and Slater: 42 points

“Dancing with the Stars” fans shared their thoughts after seeing VelJohnson and Roberts eliminated.

“I 100% know that Reginald wasn’t the best dancer. But I’m sad. I’m just so proud of him and everything he did. I’ve said it before, but Carl WInslow made me believe that good dads existed,” tweeted one “Dancing with the Stars” fan.

“@EmmaSlaterDance you and reggie were such a joy to watch this season!! thank you,” tweeted another fan.

“Reggie and Eric… Did we really have to have a double elimination? Surely it wasn’t necessary,” someone else tweeted.

As for Nader and Savchenko making it another week, one viewer tweeted, “I’ll have to witness gleb and brooks’ fake relationship next week as well???”