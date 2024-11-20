DWTS Season 33 Finalists Make History

The season 33 finale of “Dancing with the Stars” includes several historical elements that have fans buzzing.

Nobody was eliminated in the November 19 semifinals, which means all five couples will dance again during the November 26 finale. The semifinalists made history in several ways, and that could become the case again in the finale.

Joey Graziadei Is the 1st Lead From ‘The Bachelor’ to Make the Finals

The season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” finale will feature one lead from “The Bachelor,” two Olympians, a Disney star, and an NFL alum.

It’s not uncommon for Disney and football stars to make it to the end, or even an Olympian. However, these two particular Olympians stand out from previous show finalists.

Several female gymnasts and figure skaters have made it to the “Dancing with the Stars” finals and won, noted Cosmopolitan. Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, and Laurie Hernandez are all former Mirrorball winners.

However, Ilona Maher represents the first rugby Olympian to join the show. In addition, Stephen Nedoroscik is the first male gymnast.

Not only were Nedoroscik and Maher the first in their fields to tackle “Dancing with the Stars,” but they both also made history by getting to the finals.

As ABC News noted, this is also the first time a lead from “The Bachelor” has made the “Dancing with the Stars” finale.

The ladies from Bachelor Nation have previously excelled, but the men have not.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” champions from “The Bachelorette” or “The Bachelor” include Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, and Melissa Rycroft.

In addition, Gabby Windey was the runner-up in her season.

Joey Graziadei, however, is the first male Bachelor Nation star to last this long on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Us Weekly noted that in previous seasons, Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, Nick Viall, Joe Amabile, and Matt James were all eliminated before the semifinals.

Graziadei has already made history by lasting longer than the other guys from the franchise. However, he’s aiming for the Mirrorball to claim that historical first, as well.

Chandler Kinney & Brandon Armstrong Also Made History

“Dancing with the Stars” fans took to the show’s subreddit to discuss the historical achievements of the season 33 cast.

The initial Reddit poster pointed out that Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong also made history by being the first all-Black pair to reach the finals.

In addition, the Redditor shared, Rylee Arnold makes history as the first show pro who was born in the 21st century to make the finals.

This is Armstrong’s first appearance in the finals, so a win would bring him his first Mirrorball. Arnold winning would be her first with the show, too.

Although having five pairs in the finale is not necessarily an incredibly popular decision, it seems many “Dancing with the Stars” fans are embracing it in this case.

“I feel good about having a finale with five hardworking, sweet, funny, deserving contestants who’ve all improved significantly from the start and truly seem to love dancing,” one Reddit user posted.

“I have my pick of who I want to win, but I honestly would be so happy with any of them taking it. They’re all extremely hard working,” commented another Redditor.

“This year’s contestants have shown so much personality, authenticity and warmth and I’ve really enjoyed watching them all improve,” wrote someone else.

“Watching them all laugh, cry and jump around when they announced everyone was sooo heartwarming. They’re all so excited and all of them really want this and deserve a spot,” read another response.