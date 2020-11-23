DWTS Voting 2020: How to Vote for Dancing With the Stars Finale

The season finale of Dancing With the Stars is here, and you can help decide which celebrity takes home the season 29 mirror ball trophy.

Judges’ scores combined with viewers’ vote will determine how the final four competitors place, and who is crowned the winner. The final four stars and their pro dance partners are Nelly and Daniella Karagach, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Nev Schulmann and Jenna Johnson, and Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

If you’re interested in voting during the DWTS finale, here’s what you need to know:

Vote for Your Favorite While the Finale Episode Airs Live

There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season, and both will be open for the season 29 finale. You can either vote online on ABC.com with a valid account, or via SMS text messaging.

If you’re voting by text, here’s what you need to send and where you need to send it, for each of the remaining contestants:

– Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

– Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

– Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

– Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

You can use each voting method a total of 10 times per contestant, which means you could vote for your favorite up to 20 times if you vote online AND by text. If you choose to vote by text, please be advised that messaging rates may apply.

The voting window opens at the start of the episode, and concludes a few minutes before the results are read live on stage. Voting is only possible when the episode airs live, from 8pm to 10pm ET.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29 Finale Preview

Last week, each couple gave two performances for a combined judges’ score out of a possible 60 points. Heading into the finale, here’s where the finalist leaderboard stands:

Nev and Jenna – 60 out of 60

Kaitlyn and Artem – 60 out of 60

Justina and Sasha – 58 out of 60

Nelly and Daniella – 56 out of 60

For the finale, each finalist pair will perform 2 dances: a reimagining of their favorite dance of the season, and the highly-anticipated freestyle dance. Fans of the show know that for the freestyle round, anything goes, and the stars and their partners are known for pushing themselves with the choreography and the performance value. With production regulations due to COVID-19 in place, however, expect that there will be fewer moving set pieces and no backup dance troupe — elements the freestyle round is usually famous for incorporating.

In addition to the finalists’ performances with their dance partners, Nelly is also slated to perform a medley of his greatest hits. While he performs, his partner Daniella will dance with her husband, DWTS dance pro Pasha Pashkov.

Judge Derek Hough will also perform a solo routine to the song “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night,” and eliminated stars and their partners are expected to take the ballroom stage throughout the finale.

The season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday, November 23 at 8/7c on ABC.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert’s Relationship: Fans Want Him to Propose Marriage