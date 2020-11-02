DWTS Judges Anger Fans

DWTS is in full swing, but the show’s fans aren’t too happy with the judges this season. Why?

Fans think the judges are unfairly scoring competitors– as Good Housekeeping points out, Twitter went off last week over Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli’s scores, stating that Crishell Stause was judged too high in comparison to other dancers.

Last week, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber finished with 26 out of 30 points– the same score that Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko received.

One angry fan took to Twitter and wrote, “Ok im sorry but I’m tired of @DancingABC judges letting crishell get away with tiptoeing in circles with an intense face and being thrown up by gleb or dragged on the floor and they are like “well it’s simple, and you hardly danced, but you had that intense face. #dwts

Those sentiments were echoed by another Twitter user, who wrote, “Chrishell higher than Justina? Enough of this bias. Get new judges if they can’t be professionals. Carrie Ann gave 9 after she said wanted more. How is that a 9???? Bruno- an 8 for Justina???”

Someone else came in with general comments on this season’s scoring, saying, “The judges on DWTS are annoying. These ppl are beginners for Christ sakes . They are doin good. These low scores are shade.”

It’s Not the First Time…

This isn’t the first time that fans have vocalized their anger over DWTS scoring.

Last November, fans were once again disappointed that the judges failed to see mistakes in a routine– specifically, that of Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber.

MEAWW reported one viewer as saying, “I saw the errors but the judges didn’t? Wow, talk about bias.” Adding, “Most over-scored team EVER!!”

A second comment read, “Yeah. Let’s almost drop her and make 15 mistakes and get straight 10s.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Performances

As TV Show’s Ace recently pointed out, many fans have specifically called out Carrie Ann Inaba for harshly judging former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.

The outlet wrote, “No one really knows what happened to make Carrie Ann dislike Kaitlyn so much, but some fans speculate that it has to do with Artem. Carrie Ann and Artem dated several years ago, and some fans wonder if she is sabotaging their chances of winning now that the competition is coming down to the wire.”

After last week’s dance, which some fans thought was near-perfect, Inaba said that Bristowe “gave up” in the middle of her performance and it was “another not-great dance.”

Kaitlyn responded that she felt “crushed.”

Last month, former DWTS champion Shawn Johnson weighed in on her opinion of this season, placing odds on Bristowe to win the season.

She told the outlet, “I watch every season… My favorite is definitely Kaitlyn Bristowe. I really want her to win.”

Bristowe, the outlet highlights, is not only a former dancer, but her mother was a ballerina.

She tells TV Insider, “My mom was a professional ballerina. I started dancing when I was three years old. I quit for a while and got back into taking jazz, tap, and contemporary when I was around 12. I thought this is what I want to do with my career. I moved to Vancouver after high school and danced with a company and I did some cheerleading there. Around the age of 24, I gave up on dancing. That’s why this opportunity is so exciting. I’m thrilled. Dancing is a huge passion.”

Dancing With the Stars will pick up tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.

