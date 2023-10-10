DWTS Week 3 Results for Season 32: Who Was Eliminated on ‘Motown Night’?

“Dancing with the Stars” brought on “Motown Night” for week 3 of season 32. The remaining 12 celebrities faced new dance styles to classic songs, and there were definitely some stand-out performances.

At the end of the evening, another couple was sent home. Was this elimination a shocker or was it one DWTS fans had a hunch was coming?

Here’s what you need to know:

Tyson Beckford & Jenna Johnson Were Eliminated in Week 3

After an engaging night of performances, host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed the three couples that were in danger of elimination. Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson, Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber, as well as Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold were all left hanging as to their safety.

Ultimately, Beckford and Johnson were eliminated and now bid farewell to “Dancing with the Stars.”

Mraz and Madix Tied for the High Score of ‘Motown Night’

“Dancing with the Stars” brought on “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan as a guest judge for “Motown Night.” Given that, the couples received four scores and the highest total possible score was 40.

There were quite a few fabulous performances, and the four judges had plenty to rave about. Ultimately, both Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach as well as Ariana Madix and Pash Pashkov ended up with the top score of 34 out of 40 in week 3.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd received a score of 25 out of 40 for their tango. Strahan gave the couple a 7, while the other three judges all gave a score of 6. The commentary was positive, though, with Bruno Tonioli calling it powerful and strong.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong did a cha cha and the judges gave them a total score of 27 out of 40. Tonioli noted she lost her balance a couple of times, and Derek Hough noted Pons seemed to let her nerves get to her. Hough gave the pair a score of 6, while the other three judges all gave a 7.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were given a total score of 23 out of 40 for their foxtrot. Carrie Ann Inaba gave the couple a score of 7, and Strahan went with a 6. Both Tonioli and Hough went with a 5, although all the judges gave Umansky very positive feedback. The two low scores prompted the audience to boo.

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach performed a jive, and they scored 34 out of 40 points. Inaba and Strahan both gave a score of 9, while Tonioli and Hough went with an 8. The two scores of 9 were the first of season 32.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber danced the foxtrot, and the pair earned 24 out of 40 points from the judges. All four judges gave a score of 6, and Hannigan was praised for the confidence she displayed. She also explained she had been incredibly sick in the morning, and had even been afraid she would not be able to perform.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson also danced a foxtrot, and their performance received 20 out of 40 points. All four judges gave Beckford and Johnson a score of 5, and the commentary was mixed. Strahan noted Beckford’s confidence, while Inaba said he was a “work in progress.”

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev hit the dance floor with their own foxtrot, and their score was 32 out of 40. The pair got scores of 8 from all four judges, and they all gushed over “The Bachelorette” star’s performance.

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko gave fans a rumba and they got a score of 26 out of 40. Inaba and Hough noted some issues, but both Strahan and Tonioli were impressed by Sorvino’s performance.

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov did a quickstep, and the judges gave them a total score of 34 out of 40. Inaba and Strahan gave the pair scores of 9, while Hough and Tonioli gave them an 8. Madix dedicated the performance to her father, who passed away some time ago. Tonioli praised her “sparkling performance,” and Hough said her dad would be proud.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart also danced the quickstep, and the judges doled out a 22 out of 40 to them. Hough declared the performance Peterson’s best yet, and Strahan said he loved watching the NFL star dance. Inaba and Hough gave the pair a score of 5, while Tonioli and Strahan chose a score of 6.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold hit the dance floor with a foxtrot and earned 24 out of 40 points. Hough chose a score of 5, Inaba and Tonioli gave a 6, and Strahan gave the pair a score of 7. The judges noted issues with his musicality, frame, and timing, but they gave the pair praise as well.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy closed out the performances with a foxtrot of their own, and their score was 32 out of 40. Hough touted Gomez’s elegance, and Tonioli said the “musicality was fantastic.”