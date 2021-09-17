Meet the Two New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros Ahead of Season 30

The professional dancers who will be featured with celebrity partners in the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” have already become well-known names for fans, but ABC announced that two new professional dancers will be joining the ranks for the upcoming season.

Season 30 of the hit show will once again feature executive producer Tyra Banks as the host as well as judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli making up the judging panel.

Professional dancers who were paired with celebrities for the upcoming season are Val Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Gleb Savchenko, Britt Stewart, Artem Chigvintsev, and Lindsay Arnold.

The two new pros, according to ABC’s official tweet about them, “will not be partnered with celebrities for season 30 but their talents will be showcased throughout the competing couples’ performances.”

Both will also be ready to step in if there are any injuries or emergencies that leave pros unable to compete for whatever reason.

Ezra Sosa Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Ezra Sosa is the male talent tapped to join the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Sosa is from Utah, according to ET Online. He won the U.S. National Latin Ballroom competition one time and is most well-known for his time on “So You Think You Can Dance” during season 16. He did not win, but he did finish in sixth place overall.

According to the outlet, Sosa has also appeared on both “World of Dance” and “America’s Got Talent” in the past.

Sosa took to Instagram to thank “Dancing With the Stars” and announce his new gig.

“Just want to thank everyone for all the love and support I’ve been receiving,” he wrote. “These past couple of days have been nothing short of a dream and you all are making it that much more special. Truly can’t believe this journey I’m about to take.”

He also said in a separate post that he’s been training his entire life for an opportunity like “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I have trained my whole life for this moment, truly a dream come true,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful and blessed to have the opportunity to dance for all of you! It is the biggest honor of my life. Thank you.”

The New Female Pro is Sofia Ghavami

According to ET Online, Sofia Ghavami was born in Miami, Florida and competed on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

She is also known for her time as a professional dancer on “Mira Quién Baila,” according to the outlet. She’s also been on tour with the famous “Dancing With the Stars” brothers Valentin and Maksim Chmerkovskiy as well as Peta Murgatroyd when they went out on their “MVP Confidential” tour.

At the time of writing, Ghavami has just 24,000 followers on Instagram, but that’s sure to grow as she steps into the spotlight given to her by “Dancing With the Stars.”

She wrote in her post announcing her involvement with “Dancing With the Stars” that it did not feel real.

“This does not feel real…” she wrote. “WHAT AN ABSOLUTE DREAM COME TRUE!!!!! I am SO EXCITED to be joining the @dancingabc fam as their newest pro with the incredible @ezra.sosa I moved here with a dream 5 years ago…… I can’t believe I am actually living it.”

Recently, Ghavami and Sosa performed and posted a dance for Hispanic Heritage Month together.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

