‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: Fans Start Petition to Bring Back Tom Bergeron

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is wrapping up, and fans are coming up with ways to change up the hosting staff once again for 2021’s Season 30 of the show.

Not only have fans made moves to try to get Tyra Banks removed from the show, but they’ve also now started a Change.org petition to get host Tom Bergeron to return to Dancing With the Stars.

One petition that was started before Season 29 began airing makes the case that Tom Bergeron is the best host for the show.

“This show will not be the same without him and you risk losing a large portion of your audience by getting rid of this fan-favorite host,” the petition reads. “Let Tom be the one and only host of Dancing With the Stars. Please, bring him back as host.”

Viewers Have Started Petitions for the Return of Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews

Not only is there a petition out there to bring back Tom Bergeron, but there’s also one to bring back both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. It doesn’t have much traction, however, having gained fewer than 500 signatures at the time of writing.

“ABC, do the right thing and Bring Tom and Erin back!!” the petition reads. “From what I understand, they seemed to have been blindsided by the decision. It was not fair to them at all, especially to Tom who has put 15 years into the show.”

Yet another petition aims to get Tyra Banks removed as the host of Dancing With the Stars.

“Remove Tyra Banks as the host,” the petition reads. “Restore Dancing With the Stars to its former glory.”

That petition has over 5,000 signatures at the time of writing.

Bergeron Will Not Likely Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

During a recent interview on the Stuttering John Podcast, Bergeron talked about why he left Dancing With the Stars and what his plans are for the future. When asked if he would return to hosting any show, he said it would depend on what job was offered to him because he does not want to work long hours anymore.

“No, it would depend,” he said. “I never say never. But, I’ve hosted, as you’ve pointed out, so many different formats. I’m not really looking to work a lot, five days a week.”

He added that since he’s now 65 years old, he’s enjoying his life with the money he has in the bank.

Bergeron said that the show started going in a different direction around 2018, so he doesn’t really miss the show as it is now anyway.

“There were staff changes and I think philosophical changes about how to do the show,” Bergeron said on the podcast episode. “So, I miss the earlier years. I miss up until that point when it had a different vibe, a different feel.”

In all likelihood, the choice for host won’t change between now and the beginning of season 30 of the show.

The Season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

