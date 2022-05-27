DWTS Pro Gleb Savchenko Celebrates Daughter’s Graduation With Rare Photos

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko celebrated a family milestone on May 25, 2022.

The dancer uploaded photos of his youngest daughter celebrating her daycare graduation complete with a cap and gown and a “Day Care Diploma.”

“Congratulations my little princess @zlatasavchenko1 with your first graduation,” he wrote. “I’m forever grateful being your dad.”

The dancer has not uploaded a photo with his daughters since April 13, and fans were delighted to see the girls.

Gleb has two daughters, Zlata, 3, and Olivia, 10.

Friends Congratulated Savchenko & His Daughter

Friends and followers took to the comment section to congratulate Zlata and Gleb.

“This is the cutest!!” professional dancer Emma Slater wrote.

Alan Bersten and Daniella Karagach both also congratulated Zlata.

Zlata’s mother, Elena Samodanova, commented, “Congratulations princess Zlata 💕💕💕💕 🥰🥰🥰”

One fan wrote, “Awe! Congrats. Its bittersweet seeing your little ones accomplishments and milestones. As a mom of 3, it goes fast.”

“Aww congrats! Your older girl is your precious twin and your baby is ALL mama! You each got a twin which is so blessed!! ❤️,” another person commented on the post.

Another fan wrote, “These precious moments make for some pretty special memories ~ Congratulations ~ How adorable Zlata is and your other daughter too ~ keep enjoying! ❤️🙌”

Gleb has been traveling with his girlfriend, Elena Belle, on and off for months, judging by his Instagram posts, but he made it home for his daughter’s event.

He also spent Easter with the girls, uploading photos on Instagram, writing, “Easter egg hunting with my girls.”

Gleb Has Been Accused of Having an Affair

Former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Jana Kramer says that she and Gleb had an affair while they were partnered on “Dancing With the Stars” when Gleb was still married to Elena Samodanova.

At the time, Kramer’s now ex-husband Mike Caussin was in treatment for sex addiction and the couple was separated, according to Us Weekly.

Previously, in her book, Kramer said that she had “flings and flirts” while separated from Caussin, but she wrote at the time, “I never truly thought I did anything wrong. Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn’t want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too.”

According to Ian Schinelli, however, who is Kramer’s ex-boyfriend, Kramer and Gleb went further than flirting.

“Jana has admitted to me that she slept with two guys while Mike was in rehab,” he told Us Weekly. “She justified it saying, ‘We were legally separated.’ She even tried to meet up with Gleb while we were dating. He was doing a show in Nashville and she asked me if it was OK if she met up with him. I said, ‘As long as there was nothing there anymore,’ and she said, ‘No.’ She never went and said it was out of respect for me.”

Schinelli has made a number of other claims about Kramer since their split.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

