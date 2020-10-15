‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Suffers Injury While Dancing

This season of Dancing With the Stars has been full of injuries, from professional dancers revealing ankle sprains to celebrity contestants having issues with their ankles. Now, another pro has revealed she was injured during Monday night’s broadcast.

After the performance on Monday, October 12, pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd revealed that she had to leave the studio to rush to therapy immediately.

“Sorry everyone tonight on @DancingABC I was absent from our spots after our dance,” Murgatroyd tweeted on October 12. “I pulled my neck and had to run to therapy.”

“I’ll be ok but I needed to get it seen to ASAP,” she continued. “Thanks for the concern. Love you all and I’m looking forward to next week.”

Fans were concerned after seeing her partner Vernon Davis sitting alone for the remainder of the show following his performance on ’80s night. Murgatroyd and Davis performed a tango to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Murgatroyd Is Okay & Will Be Back Next Week

Murgatroyd said in her tweet that she’ll be okay, so it’s likely she’ll be fine and back next week. Following the episode, judge Carrie Ann Inaba spoke with ET about the injury, which came on during ’80s week on the show.

“It’s the ’80s,” she said. “There’s hazard pay involved, with the wigs and stuff. You could definitely tweak a neck with ’80s [routines]. But I hope she’s okay, most importantly… she’ll be danicng next week so I hope she’s okay and takes care of her neck.”

Both Murgatroyd and partner Vernon Davis wore wigs for their performance, so it’s possible that did contribute to her tweaking her neck a bit during the show.

Three Dancers Have Been Injured This Season

News of Murgatroyd’s injury came just weeks after celebrity contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that she’d injured her ankle before her second performance. Bristowe powered through the injury and is mostly healed now, dancing in high heels once again after spending a week dancing barefoot.

Professional dancer Sharna Burgess also revealed that she was injured during the season, though it didn’t keep her from dancing. She did keep her ankle wrapped for all of her dances, however. The injury actually happened before week one, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Oh that’s just the first time you have all seen it!” Burgess said. “I’ve been strapping my ankle since week one. I rolled my ankle really badly before our first dance and it is a severe sprain.”

The pro said she was doing okay and would be fine to dance each week; however, as she and celebrity contestant Jesse Metcalfe were sent home next week, she may have extra time to rest her ankle while the season progresses.

After getting sent home, Burgess wrote a touching note to Metcalfe and shared it on Instagram.

“It’s taken me a second because I had to find the words,” she wrote. “[Jesse Metcalfe, you had the potential to go all the way this season, there was SO MUCH more we could’ve and would’ve done. But… Even though our journey got cut short I hope you look back at what you accomplished.”

She concluded the note saying she hopes she sees him on Broadway someday.

