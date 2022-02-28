DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Organizes Fundraiser for Ukrainian Refugees

Lindsay Arnold, a fan-favorite professional dancer on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” has spoken out about the war in Ukraine and organized a fundraiser.

Cease-fire negotiations that took place on Monday, February 28, 2022, between Ukraine and Russia ended with no breakthroughs, according to NPR. Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have fled the country.

Arnold Will Host a Fundraising Workout Class

Arnold addressed the crisis on Instagram, organizing a fundraiser that her followers could take part in.

“My heart is heavy for all the people whose lives are being uprooted in Ukraine right now,” Arnold wrote on February 28, 2022. “If you are like me and have been feeling helpless on how to I’ve back please come join me this Thursday 3/3 at 10:30am MT for a LIVE @themovementclub workout where you will be able to donate throughout the IG live to @usaforunhcr a non-profit that is supporting Ukrainian refugees.”

The live workout will be led by Arnold in hopes of helping “those who are needing it most right now.”

Fans of Arnold were quick to comment on her post with their praise.

“Such a wonderful idea @lindsarnold,” one person commented. “You are such a wonderful, loving & caring person.”

Another person commented, “Way to go Lindsay! This is a great way to give back!”

Maks Chmerkovskiy is Fleeing Ukraine

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy is currently in Kyiv, Ukraine, and has plans to try to get out of the country amid the Russian invasion. The dancer has been keeping his followers updated while he navigates the situation, and he has now said that he is planning on leaving the country.

The professional dancer, who is 42 years old, was in the process of filming “World of Dance” in Ukraine when the invasion began.

In an Instagram video, Maks assured followers that he was going to try to make his way to the border. He said that the fighting is “everywhere” and he wants to get out, though he is nervous.

“I’m going to try to make my way out,” he said. “I’m going to try to start getting towards the border. I have options. My options are better than most people’s, but I’m a little nervous, to be honest with you. But I think it’s going to be alright. I know it’s going to be okay.”

He updated his Instagram Stories on February 28, 2022, to let his followers know that he made it onto a train to Warsaw.

“The situation at the train station is insane,” he wrote. “AT first it feels manageable, but it gets A LOT worse when it comes time to actually board the train. Long story but all I can say now is that I’m a big man with nothing but a backpack it’s TRAUMATIZING.”

He wrote that he is in a compartment made for three people alongside four adults and seven children, and the wagon that he’s in usually holds 30 people but is currently holding 135 passengers. He called the situation “sweaty and claustrophobic.”

On another slide, he wrote, “What finally broke me is when I was watching an eight-ish year old boy, hysterically crying and not wanting to let go of his father. Verbatim: ‘if you stay I want to stay too because if they kill you I won’t be able to help.'”

