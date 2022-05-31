Could DWTS Pro Join SYTYC Judging Panel Amid Unexpected Exit?

Matthew Morrison, former “Glee” star and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge, has left the dance show after just a few weeks of filming. Now, some fans wonder if he could be replaced by a “Dancing With the Stars” alum or pro.

In a statement released to the press, Morrison shared that he had to leave season 17 of the competition show.

“Having the opportunity to be a judge on ‘So you Think You Can Dance’ was an incredible honor for me,” he shared. “Therefore, it is my deepest regret to inform you that I will be leaving the show. After filming the audition rounds for the show and completing the selection of the 12 finalists, I did not follow competition production protocols, preventing me from being able to judge the competition fairly.”

He added, “I cannot apologize enough to all involved and I will be watching alongside you all on what I know will be one of the best seasons yet.”

JoJo Siwa and Stephen “tWitch” Boss are both still on the judging panel.

Fans Think a DWTS Alum Could Join the Show

After Morrison’s exit was announced, some fans speculated that another “Dancing With the Stars” alum or professional dancer could take his place. JoJo Siwa was a finalist on “Dancing With the Stars” season 30.

“Matthew Morrison left SYTYCD judging panel,” one person wrote on Reddit. “Is there a slightest chance that a current or a former DWTS pro will replace him? I think it would be really good if they add a ballroom expert, someone from DWTS pros. This will add credibility to judging, particularly ballroom numbers, and attract DWTS viewer as well.”

One person in the replies thought they may be able to rotate the judging panel weekly and get multiple people to replace Morrison.

“I would like them to rotate the 3rd judge with DWTS pros that were SYTYCD contestants,” one person wrote. “There are plenty to choose from.”

Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson are all former “So You Think You Can Dance Contestants,” as are Brandon Armstrong and Alan Bersten.

According to another comment, it appears the judge may be announced on June 15. That information comes from insider Kristyn Burt, who often has reliable information about dance competitions.

“That’s disappointing – I think a judging format suits him TBH,” one reply reads. “Maybe he’ll find another opportunity in the future. But hard yes to bringing in a DWTS pro.”

Another person said they would love to see Kym Herjavec on the judging panel, and one said they’d like to see Maks Chmerkovskiy.

Others said they’d like to see Artem Chigvintsev, Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, and Julianne Hough as judges.

Could a DWTS Pro Join SYTYCD?

While many of the “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancers previously competed on “So You Think You Can Dance,” it’s not likely that they’ll be joining a dance competition show on a competing network.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there will not be any former “Dancing With the Stars” pro joining the show. Plenty of former professional dancers have left DWTS for good, and others have appeared in some capacity on “So You Think You Can Dance” season 17.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

READ NEXT: Fans Praise Former DWTS Pro Maks Chmerkovskiy After Video