DWTS Pros Sneak Away From Los Angeles Ahead of Season 33

“Dancing With the Stars” season 33 is set to premiere on September 17, 2024, and fans can’t wait to see who will be on the show.

The first celebrity competitor is confirmed to be Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik. Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are also confirmed to be returning, as are veteran judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

But what about the pro dancers? The full cast won’t be announced until September 4 on “Good Morning America,” but rest assured, the pros—both past and present— are keeping busy during the DWTS downtime.

Here’s what your favorite pros are up to.

Jenna Johnson & Val Chmerkovskiy Took a Late Summer Family Vacation

DWTS fan-favorite Jenna Johnson is spending the last days of summer far, far away from her home in the Los Angeles area. The pro dancer is on vacation with her husband Val Chmerkovskiy and their 1-year-old son, Rome. In late August 2024, the pro dancing pair both posted photos from the beaches of Turks and Caicos.

“On island time 🤠,” Johnson captioned a slideshow of family beach photos. Other photos featured baby Rome smiling widely as he played on the beach.

“Roma takes Turks and Caicos 🦀,” Johnson wrote.

“Take me with youuuuu,” commented Johnson’s sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd.

“Is this a vacation before the craziness of dwts begins? I hope the answer is yes,” another fan wrote.

Derek Hough Turned the ‘Beet’ Around

Derek Hough is no longer a DWTS pro, but he’s still a big part of the show. Weeks before hitting the judges’ table, the six-time mirrorball champion turned judge reflected on his new life as a husband days before celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife Hayley Erbert.

In an Instagram Reel shared on August 24, Erbert was seen eating a salad and questioning its ingredients. “Eww is that a beet?” the dancer asked.

Hough started beatboxing into his hand and said, “No, baby, this is the beat!”

He then asked his wife of nearly one year, “Aren’t you happy you married me?”

“An eternity of bad beets! #marriage,” Hough captioned the Reel.

“No beets for me… 🤢🤢,” Erbert wrote in the comment section.

Daniella Karagach Didn’t Have to Look Far to Find A Dance Partner

Pro dancer Daniella Karagach also posted a Reel that showed her rehearsing a dance with her favorite partner: her husband and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Pasha Pashkov. “Living my best life with my best friend 🍷🖤,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtags,”

#dance #ballroomdance #marriedaf.”

“The best duo 👏👏👏👏👏👏,” commented Pashkov’s season 32 partner, Ariana Madix.

“Keep living your best lives. Hope to see y’all back on DWTS!!” another fan wrote.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Got Some ‘Dad Training’ In

Weeks after welcoming his third baby boy with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, “Dancing With the Stars” veteran Maksim Chmerkovskiy showed off his new workout— also known as “Dad Training.” While clutching 10-pound weights, the season 18 mirrorball champion did sets of “Peek-a-boo,” “Weeeeee,” “I got him, I got him!” and other new dad phrases as the “Rocky” theme song played.

“Training every day 💪🏼,” Chmerkovskiycaptioned the humorous Instagram Reel, which prompted plenty of accolades from fans.

“Nailing parenthood! 😂❤️,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

Lindsay Arnold Celebrated a First For Her Daughter

Lindsay Arnold took a break from “Dancing With the Stars” to focus on raising her young daughters, Sage and June Cusick. In August 2024, the mom of two marked a major milestone by attending her toddler daughter’s very first sporting event. Arnold posted photos of her daughter Sage on a soccer field wearing a green jersey and bright white cleats.

“First soccer game for our Sagey girl 🫶 cutest and funniest thing ever to watch we are so proud of her!! 😍 can’t wait for more!” she wrote.

Fans loved the sweet photos. “I bet she was the cutest player on the field with the best hairstyle!!!” one fan wrote of little Sage’s adorable blonde braids.

Keep reading Heavy for more “Dancing With the Stars” cast and celebrity updates.