Dancing With the Stars 2021 Schedule

The season premiere of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time. Some fans of the show may be left wondering about the schedule for the rest of the season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has been on air for 15 years, premiering on June 1, 2005.

There have been no official announcements when it comes to what kind of theme nights there will be, but it’s safe to say there will be a Halloween episode as well as a Disney night during the season. On top of that, it is expected that there will be a Britney night to honor Britney Spears at some point as well.

For the season premiere, the contestants will not be held to a theme. The songs and dances for each couple have been announced by ABC and can all be viewed in Heavy’s article.

“Dancing With the Stars” will air on Monday nights throughout the remainder of September, through October and likely through most of November of 2021 as well.

There Will Likely Be 11 Weeks of Competition

It’s likely that “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 will be on air until right before December 2021. That’s because season 28 premiered in mid-September and ended on November 25, and season 28 premiered on September 14 and ended on November 23. Season 28 featured only 12 couples dancing while season 29 featured 15.

Season 30 is also set to have 15 couples on the ballroom floor at the beginning of the season.

All the start and end dates can be found on the Wikipedia page for the show. Season 27 only featured 9 weeks of competition, but there were only 9 couples at the time.

With the same type of schedule, that would put season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” ending on November 22 or 29, 2021. It’s likely that the show would end on the latter date because it premiered one week later than it usually does.

With 11 weeks of competition, fans should expect multiple double elimination episodes. The first episode will not have an elimination, leaving only 10 weeks left to get rid of at least 12 of the 15 couples before the finale.

Who Will Be in the Ballroom for Season 30?

Spoiler warning: Do not read on if you want the partnerships to be a surprise when you tune in to the season premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Here are all the teams for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Pasha Pashkov & Christine Chiu

Sasha Farber & Sunisa Lee

Gleb Savchenko & Mel C

Artem Chigvintsev & Melora Hardin

Witney Carson & Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin

Britt Stewart & Martin Kove

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

Lindsay Arnold & Matt James

Jenna Johnson & JoJo Siwa

Val Chmerkovskiy & Olivia Jade

Brandon Armstrong & Kenya Moore

Alan Bersten & Amanda Kloots

Cheryl Burke & Cody Rigsby

Daniella Karagach & Iman Shumpert

Emma Slater & Jimmie Allen

The contestants join judges Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and executive producer Tyra Banks in the ballroom for the competition.

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern daylight time on ABC.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘DWTS’ Season 30 Contestants Meet Their Pros in Adorable Video