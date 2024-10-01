Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ on TV Tonight, Tuesday, October 1?

Season 33 of “Dancing with the Stars” got off to a fantastic start with its September 17 premiere. During the week 2 episode, which aired on September 24, the first two couples of DWTS season 33 were eliminated. On October 1, however, fans will not see the third round of performances.

There is no episode of “Dancing with the Stars” season 33 airing on October 1 due to the Vice Presidential Debate between Tim Walz and J.D. Vance, according to Forbes.

There Will Be 2 Episodes of DWTS During the Week of October 7

A note about the schedule shift was posted on the show’s Instagram page on September 30.

“We’re missing the ballroom! Reminder that we have no new episode tomorrow night but we will return next week with a two-night event: Monday, Oct. 7 and Tuesday, Oct. 8,” the caption on the post read.

The episode airing on October 7 will be themed “Soul Train Night,” show co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed. Then, the October 8 episode will be “Hair Metal Night.”

According to a press release from ABC, “Dancing with the Stars” fans can vote during the October 7 broadcast as usual.

The judges’ scores and viewer votes from the October 7 show will carry over to combine with the scores and votes accumulated during the October 8 show.

The combined scores and vote totals will determine the couples in jeopardy of heading home at the end of the October 8 show.

DWTS Fans Are Disappointed About the Schedule Shift

The episode airing on October 7 will include songs from artists such as Jackson 5, Earth, Wind & Fire, Run-DMC, Johnny Nash, Alicia Keys, and others.

ABC has not yet released the dance styles and songs for the “Hair Metal Night” episode on October 8.

The October 7 episode will also feature a “master class” led by “Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough, according to the ABC press release for the show.

The “master class” will “provide his expert insights, tips and tricks during a master class centered around the classic hit ‘Get Down On It’ by Kool & the Gang,” the network teased.

In addition, ABC News revealed, Rosie Perez will be a guest judge during “Soul Train Night.” As the media outlet noted, Perez was a dancer during the 1980s on the musical variety show “Soul Train.”

According to “Dancing with the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt via the social media platform X, the show pre-taped the October 7 episode on October 1.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans are disappointed there is no new episode airing on October 1.

“I do not want a night off,” one fan shared on the show’s Instagram page.

“I’m sad it’s not on this week,” noted another fan.

“Sad we don’t get an episode today but excited to get two next week,” someone else added.

Some “Dancing with the Stars” fans noted their frustrations that ABC postponed the show due to the debate. Others wondered why ABC didn’t at least stream the episode on Disney+.

“Dancing with the Stars” eliminated Anna Delvey and Tori Spelling at the end of the September 24 episode. The remaining 11 contestants will have another chance to impress the judges and viewers with two performances to make their case to stay to dance a fifth time.