‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30: 2021 Casting Rumors

While ABC’s hit reality show Dancing With the Stars has yet to be renewed for season 30, there are still rumors surrounding what celebrities may be cast as dancers in an upcoming season of the show.

There have only been a few people who have been either rumored to want to be on the show and others who have previously been rumored to be in talks with the show. Depending on the way that the show goes, the new cast might include another Bachelorette and more controversial celebrities.

It’s likely the show will announce the renewal for the monumental season 30 as soon as they can, though there isn’t much question that it will be renewed, as it saw a ratings bump during season 29 and has always been a pretty strong ratings show for ABC, according to TV Series Finale.

Who May Be on Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

There are just a few celebrities who have expressed interest in Dancing With the Stars for the upcoming season.

Following the season finale of The Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams has expressed her interest in being on DWTS, according to Extra. The show has been Bachelorette-heavy recently, however, with two back-to-back winning seasons by Hannah Brown and Kaitlyn Bristowe, so it’s possible that the show will take a break from casting Bachelorettes for at least one season.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, pro dancer Cheryl Burke called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins.

Another celebrity that has reportedly expressed interest in joining the cast at some point is Hilaria Baldwin, who has been part of a scandal regarding her Spanish heritage and the authenticity of it, according to OK Magazine.

As for other casting changes for Dancing With the Stars, it’s unclear whether or not Derek Hough will return as a judge once again next season with the possibility of Len Goodman’s return still up in the air.

Who Fans Want to See on ‘DWTS’ This Season

Fans have very differing ideas for which celebrities they want to see on an upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

One huge celebrity that fans want to see on Dancing With the Stars is Harry Styles, who has become even more popular in the past few weeks.

“I want to see Harry Styles on Dancing With the Stars,” one fan wrote. “Could u imagine?… Seeing him dance every week in sparkly outfits snisjsjsjsjusjejs IM SCREAMING”

Another fan hopes to see Claudia Conway on the show, tweeting, “i want to see claudia conway on Dancing With the Stars i think she would body that.”

It’s unlikely that Conway will make her way onto the show anytime soon, however, as she recently auditioned for American Idol.

One fan hopes to see Jack Black put on some ballroom shoes, writing “i think [Jack Black] should be on next season of Dancing With the Stars.”

There has been no cast list, no renewal, and no update on next season of Dancing With the Stars, so for now, fans just have to wait and see if any of their casting wishes come true.

