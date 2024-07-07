DWTS Season 31 Alum Blows It With Major Photoshop Fail

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 contestant was caught in a major photoshop fail.

In July 2024, DWTS season 31 alum Teresa Giudice posted a birthday message for her pal, fellow “Real Housewives” alum Larsa Pippen. But the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s sloppy photo editing overshadowed the celebratory post.

Giudice and Pippen share more than a Bravo bond. In March 2024, the two reality stars were both announced as cast members for the second season of E’s! “House of Villains,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Here’s what you need to know:

Teresa Giudice’s Crop Job Was Noticeably Sloppy

In a post shared to Instagram on July 6, 2024, Giudice, 52, posted a photo of her and Pippen standing together on a beach. The two women wore one-piece swimsuits as they posed by the water—or so it seemed. A closer look at the photo revealed the remnants of major editing around the reality stars’ legs. It appeared that Giudice cropped the original pic and photoshopped it onto a beach background.

“Happy Birthday to my girl @larsapippen wishing you all the best to come. Love you 💕,” Giudice captioned the photo.

The DWTS season 31 alum disabled comments on the post, but the photo was quickly snapped up by multiple fan accounts.

“What in the…” one commenter wrote of the botched photo.

“Looks ridiculous,” another added.

“Only Teresa would do something like this lol,” a third agreed.

“It’s really really really bad.. like… Really bad. 😂😂😂,” wrote another commenter.

“Holy photoshop fail 😂,” another cracked.

It wasn’t long before memes were made, spoofing the sloppy pic.

The @realmomsofbravo fan site suggested, “Bravo should require all Housewives take a Photoshop course.”

Teresa Giudice Has a History Of Editing Her Social Media Photos

This isn’t the first time Giudice has failed with photo editing. According to Page Six, in June 2023 she was slammed for her heavily edited pics during a trip to Florida with her husband, Luis Ruelas.

After posting photos from a trip to Tampa, fans zeroed in on Giudice’s heavily edited face and teeth. Fans called out Giudice for using “way too much filtering,” the outlet noted, with some saying she and her husband looked like wax figures.

One month later, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” OG was caught again after posting photos from a party. Giudice posed in a pink jumpsuit and captioned her post with, “Come on Barbie let’s go party.” But her perfectly smoothed face caught the eyes of fans.

“Omg so much FaceTune !! U look nothing like this,” one commenter wrote.

Some fans commented that Giudice’s four daughters—Gia, Gabriella, Milani and Audriana—were probably saying “MOM” over the failed photos.

If so, they wouldn’t be the first Real Housewives offspring to do so. Days before Giudice’s latest photoshoot fail took place, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Jeana Keough was busted by her daughter, Kara Bosworth. After Keogh shared a filtered selfie with “Amazing Race” season 5 winner Chip McAllister, her daughter instructed her to take the photo down—“now.”

Keough, 68, removed the edited pic and replaced it with the real deal that showed her natural face in all its glory. “There’s my girl,” Bosworth commented on the reposted photo.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Names Dream Dance Partner Ahead of Season 33