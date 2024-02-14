DWTS Producer Downplays Controversial Casting Choices

Dancing with the Stars has featured hundreds of contestants over its first 32 seasons, but not all of them have been beloved by fans.

In a February 2024 interview with Variety, DWTS casting director Deena Katz spoke out about the choice to cast controversial contestants such as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer. “We’re a silly ballroom dance show, we’re teaching people how to cha cha,” she told the outlet. “The country is divided, so half of the people may have one political view and the other half have the other. At the core of it, we always just go for nice, good people.”

“I think everyone needs to, for the two hours you’re watching, just enjoy this. Enjoy someone’s journey and get to know someone,” she added. Katz noted that Spicer is “just a guy” on a show that has nothing to do with his political beliefs.

Katz also defended casting player Adrian Peterson. The former NFL player has a controversial personal history that includes allegations of abuse, per court documents viewed by Heavy. Peterson pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of misdemeanor reckless assault and was fined and assigned community service. He was also temporarily suspended from the NFL without pay, according to USA Today.

Katz said Peterson was fully vetted before his appearance on DWTS and was a nice “family man.” “People are also allowed to make a mistake,” she said. “All of us, unfortunately, have to do a little bit of that clickbait that gets people there,” she added of the casting process.

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Had an Issue With Sean Spicer

During the 28th season of DWTS, former host Tom Bergeron had such an opinion about the decision to cast Spicer that it led to his firing from the show.

In October 2023, Bergeron told Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast that producers “screwed” him by casting Spicer behind his back in 2019.

Bergeron told Burke that he met with producers ahead of season 28. During the meeting, producers allegedly agreed not to cast any political figures so close to an election year. Bergeron later learned that Donald Trump’s former press secretary was on the cast. When he became upset, producers offered to let him out of his contract.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Bergeron hit Twitter to express his dismay. He told fans that he had been assured that the show would not cast any “divisive political figures.” While he did stay on the show that season, it was his last as the host of the ABC dancing competition.

Sharna Burgess Would Have Rejected Adrian Peterson as Her Partner

Veteran pro dancer Sharna Burgess was not on the cast for DWTS season 32. Still, she took issue with the casting of Peterson. The former NFL star was partnered with Britt Stewart in 2023.

On iHeartRadio’s “Old-ish” podcast, Burgess slammed the casting of Peterson. She also said she would have never agreed to dance with him. “I’m telling you now if I walked into a room and that was my partner, I would turn around and walk right out,” Burgess said. “There is no way — now being a mother — I would be able to stomach that.”

Speaking with Heavy in October, Peterson’s pro partner Stewart praised his “work ethic and commitment to the ‘Dancing With The Stars’ journey.”

