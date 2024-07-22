DWTS Season 33 Could Be Impacted By ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Scandal

There could be a major change for “Dancing With the Stars” in time for season 33.

On July 19, 2024, Deadline reported that there are “conversations over the tightening of protocols” for the ABC dancing competition in the aftermath of the controversial exits of two former pro dancers from the British series “Strictly Come Dancing.”

A BBC spokesperson told the outlet that new safety “measures” being introduced in the UK will be part of discussions for spinoff shows, including DWTS in the U.S., to ensure that stringent “welfare processes” are in place for all versions of the TV dancing franchise.

Amid the UK scandal, all “Strictly Come Dancing” rehearsals will be chaperoned. According to a statement from the BBC, a member of the production team will be present “at all times” in the rehearsal studios. There will also be a dedicated Celebrity Welfare Producer and a Professional Dancer Welfare Producer brought onto staff. The production team and crew will also receive additional training.

It is unclear if all of the same measures will be implemented in the U.S. when “Dancing with the Stars” returns for its 33rd season in September 2024, but conversations are ongoing, per Deadline.

The Alleged Actions of 2 ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Pros Spawned the Changes

In the BBC’s statement, Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted Programming, confirmed that the changes were spawned following disturbing incidents that allegedly took place during rehearsals for “Strictly Come Dancing.” “Concerns that have arisen have been fundamentally related to training and rehearsals,” the BBC executive said. “The decisive steps we have taken… act to further strengthen the welfare and support in place for everyone involved with this production.”

The changes in protocol come after two “Strictly Come Dancing” pros exited the long-running dancing show amid allegations about their behavior. In June, pro dancer Giovanni Pernice left the UK dancing show after three celebrity partners accused him of “threatening and abusive behavior” behind the scenes, The Guardian reported. Actress Amanda Abbington claimed she was diagnosed with mild PTSD after working with Pernice, per The Independent.

In an Instagram statement, Pernice denied the allegations. “I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behavior, and I look forward to clearing my name,” he wrote, adding, “Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me. I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners.”

In addition to Pernice, longtime pro Graziano Di Prima was fired from the show amid allegations of inappropriate behavior towards partner Zara McDermott. Di Prima was accused of allegedly “hitting, kicking and spitting” McDermott, during rehearsals in 2023, per The Sun. The Italian dancer admitted to kicking McDermott and has since apologized.

In an Instagram statement, Di Prima wrote, “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.”

DWTS May Have Had a Few Questionable Incidents in the Past

While there have not been any confirmed horror stories about “Dancing With the Stars” partnerships, there have been rumors. Former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy was once accused of throwing a can of soda at a staff member. On a May 2024 episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, makeup artist Melanie Mills alleged that Chmerkovskiy became impatient as she touched up contestant Brandy Norwood’s makeup.

“Right before [Brandy’s] done, she’s getting up, she stands up. He has a full coke and he throws it at me, and he misses,” Mills alleged on the podcast. “It was a closed full Coke can that he threw right at me. And it missed my head.”

Although Mills claimed that a cameraman recorded the incident, a rep for Chmerkovskiy told Heavy the alleged incident “never happened.”

Burke shared a separate story in a June episode of her podcast. The veteran pro dancer claimed that season 4 contestant Billy Ray Cyrus kicked a staffer during a dress rehearsal. The alleged incident occurred after Cyrus was repeatedly asked to get on his “mark” so the director could do lighting.

“Billy Ray kicked our stage manager,” Burke alleged. “Out of nowhere, straight-up donkey kicked him. It turned into a hot mess. It was like, and his time was up after that.”

Cyrus and his pro partner Karina Smirnoff have not commented on Burke’s story.