DWTS Fans Excited Over Confirmed Season 33 News

Dancing With the Stars” will be back on TV in two months.

On July 10, 2024, ABC confirmed the season 33 premiere date in an Instagram post. In a graphic set to music, the announcement read: “Dancing with the Stars” premieres September 17 8/7c.”

The celebrity ballroom competition can be viewed live on ABC and will also be streamed on Disney + and Hulu.

“There’s no better feeling than heading back to the ballroom 🪩,” came the caption. “Join #DWTS for a new season premiering LIVE September 17 at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+! Next day on Hulu.”

“Dancing With the Stars’” Tuesday night timeslot went into effect for season 32 in 2023, after years of airing live on Monday nights, to make room for Monday Night Football on ABC.

Several ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Members Reacted to the Premiere Date News

Fans were excited over the news that “Dancing With the Stars” will premiere in mid-September. The 2024 premiere date is substantially earlier than last season’s kickoff. Season 32 premiered on Tuesday, September 26th, per Variety.

Several dancers, including Rylee Arnold, Sasha Farber, Artem Chigvintsev, Daniell Karagach, and Britt Stewart posted clapping hands and party emoji.

“Best time of the year! 🕺🏽” wrote pro dancer Brandon Armstong.

“wohoo!!” wrote season 28 winner Hannah Brown.

“I’m so ready!!!!!!!!!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏🪩❤️” added season 13 contestant Ricki Lake.

Fans will likely have to wait a while to find out who the season 33 contestants will be. There have been plenty of rumors—everyone from “The Golden Bachelor” star Gerry Turner to “Survivor” winner Parvati Shallow has been on the rumor list—but the cast is never announced before September.

In June, a DWTS source told The Daily Mail that the casting process is ongoing up until showtime. “’Dancing with the Stars’ always overbooks talent and will go to the very last minute to sign someone up,” the insider dished. “Producers are constantly talking to stars throughout the year to work with their schedules. Everyone who has been in the news, or will be in the news, are always asked.”

The Judges & Hosts Have Been Confirmed But Not the Pro Dancers

While the pro dancers are applauding DWTS’ return, none of them have been confirmed to compete in season 33.

Last fall, the season 32 pro dancers were Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Koko Iwasaki, Pasha Pashkov, Peta Murgatroyd, Rylee Arnold, Sasha Farber and Val Chmerkovskiy.

The season 33 dancers may have to wait more than a month to find out their fate. In an interview with the U.S. Sun in March 2024, Savchenko revealed that the pro dancers typically don’t find out if they are on the cast until “the last week of August.”

“We just sit and wait for the calls to be picked up, and hopefully, I’m back as a pro,” the Russian American dancer told the outlet in the interview.

On May 10, 2024. Variety confirmed that hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough and veteran judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough would all return to the ballroom for season 33.

Ribeiro also teased that he was already working on a dance routine for a season 33 promo. On June 18, Ribeiro posted a photo as he soaked in a hot tub after a long day of rehearsals for an ad for the ABC show. “This is where you go after rehearsal for a @dancingwiththestars promo shoot where you have to learn an entire dance. Wish me luck,” he captioned the pic on Instagram.

