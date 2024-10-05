Former DWTS Pro Thinks Ballroom Security Should Be Increased Following Leaked Fan Video

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Cheryl Burke thinks security in the ballroom needs to be beefed up.

Days after a backstage video was leaked on social media, Burke called for more security behind the scenes at the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In a September 2024 episode of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke noted that season 33 partners Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader got “caught making out” backstage. After she was asked how someone got a camera view of the couple, Burke revealed there is an unsecured open area in which people can see down into a backstage area.

“It’s because, this is why, I’ll tell you right now,” Burke said. “There’s an audience. There’s a balcony in the ballroom. [In the ballroom] that upper row, that if you continue to walk, takes you backstage. It’s [expletive] up. And they need to have security there. Because like this is the problem. People are allowed to bring their phones, which is like, they should not allow people to bring their phones.”

Burke appeared unsure if the phone rule had been changed. In an October 2022 post on the Dancing With the Stars subreddit, one fan went into detail about how phones are allowed in the ballroom now that the show is simulcast live on Disney+ for West Coast viewers.

In a post for Soaps.com, DWTS guru Kristyn Burtt noted that staffers “used to collect cell phones ahead of the show and didn’t allow you to capture any photos inside the studio.” She confirmed that as of January 2024, cell phones are allowed in the ballroom and “photography before the show and after the show is permitted.” But Burtt cautioned, “They will call you out very publicly if you try to record while the show is live.”

A Fan Leaked a Backstage Video in September 2024

Just after the live DWTS show on September 24, the TikTok account @ashleysdiary7 shared a video of Savchenko and Nader backstage. The aerial view showed the DWTS partners holding hands and then kissing quickly on the lips.

Multiple comments wanted to know how the footage was obtained.

“HOWD YOU FILM THIS😭😭😭😭,” one commenter asked.

“Whooo took this LOLOL Not you up in the rafters 😂😂😂,” another wrote.

“I need to know how we got this angle!” another asked.

“This is the “behind the scenes” we want to see!!!! 😂😂NOT you just chilling in the vents,” added another.

“I feel like I’m intruding but however you got this is a slay,” another wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” has taped one new show since the backstage photo incident and will welcome another live studio audience into the ballroom on Tuesday, October 8. On Soaps.com, Burtt noted that fans who attend a DWTS taping “could be seated on the main floor, on the first balcony, or high up in the rafters on the second balcony.”

Security Was Increased in 2016 Following a Scary Incident Involving Cheryl Burke’s DWTS Partner

Burke came face to face with the need for ballroom security. During season 23 in 2016, Burke and her partner Ryan Lochte were stunned as two male protestors rushed the stage following their premiere night dance. The two men called the Olympic swimmer a “liar” as they ran across the stage after Lochte was accused of fabricating a robbery story while in Rio de Janeiro for the Olympics. Security swiftly escorted the two men out of the ballroom.

Pro dancer Derek Hough was also seen on video kicking the protesters’ companions out of the building. “Get out of here!” Hough screamed at a group wearing anti-Lochte shirts. “This is a good show, a positive show. Get out of here!”

Play

According to ABC News, the two men, Sam Sotoodeh and Barzeen Soroudi, were taken to the Los Angeles Police Department Metropolitan Detention Center with bail set at $1,000 each. The men told the outlet that they never intended to harm Lochte but were just protesting his casting on the celebrity dancing show.

At the time, a representative for BBC Worldwide Productions told The Hollywood Reporter, “The safety and security of our cast, crew and studio audience is of utmost importance. A full evaluation of security procedures/protocols is taking place and we will make any changes deemed necessary.”

Following the incident, Burke posted to Instagram to thank the “Dancing with the Stars” security team for their quick action in tackling the protestors and getting them out of the ballroom.