Two Dancers Suffer Injuries on Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars is a hard competition for many of the contestants both physically and emotionally, but it sometimes comes as a surprise that it’s also physically challenging for the professional dancers as well. This season, a pro and a contestant suffered ankle injuries at the same time.

Just two episodes into the season, it was revealed that ex-Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was injured, and it was unclear whether she would be able to compete that night. She did, however, go on to dance that night, even choosing to wear her high heels during the performance. The following week, Bristowe danced barefoot to further rest her ankle, which was still sore.

Last week, viewers noticed that professional dancer Sharna Burgess also had her ankle wrapped, causing an outpouring of concern from fans on Twitter.

Sharna Burgess & Kaitlyn Bristowe Both Have Ankle Injuries

Since the female pros on the show are usually wearing long, floor-length dresses, it’s unusual for viewers to see their ankles. Sharna Burgess said that’s the reason that no one had realized her ankle has actually been wrapped up all season, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Oh that’s just the first time you have all seen it!” Burgess said. “I’ve been strapping my ankle since week one. I rolled my ankle really badly before our first dance and it is a severe sprain.”

She added that she is doing okay, but she has been wrapping the ankle since it’s still weak. She revealed that the ankle sprain is also the reason she’s been wearing flat shoes rather than heels during her performances.

It appears that Burgess might be wearing sneakers for the ’80s night performance, as she shared a photo of her and partner Jesse Metcalfe in their new kicks.

“Someone spoiled me today,” she wrote. “[Jesse Metcalfe] made sure our sneaker game is on point and turned up with these bad boys today.”

Metcalfe has also discussed his “bad hip,” which he says he needs a “hip resurfacing on,” so the couple has been dancing through the pain together, according to Hollywood Life.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Is Back in Ballroom Shoes For Her Performances

Though her ankle may still be sore, Bristowe is back in ballroom shoes for her future performances on Dancing With the Stars.

This week is ’80s week, it appears that Bristowe will be wearing silver heels that strap up to the ankle for the dance with her pro, Artem Chigvintsev.

The ex-Bachelorette shared a snap of Team Will You Accept This Dance” getting ready to dance their number, writing “When in doubt, lunge it out. I cannot take Artem serious in this wig. What’s your fav thing about the ’80s? Mine was the fashion. Scrunchies. Duh. So excited for you guys to see this tango.”

She also promised a “surprise” at the end of the number.

