‘Dancing With the Stars’ Spoilers: What Dances Will the Top 11 Perform?

Tonight the Top 11 performers will be dancing on Dancing With the Stars as the competition continues to heat up. Each of the top performers have been practicing their dances for the week, and they’ll be joined in performing by judge Derek Hough.

To start the show, host Tyra Banks will walk into the ballroom to the tune of “I’m Coming Out” by Diana Ross. Then, DWTS judge Derek Hough will dance a Paso Doble to “Uccen” by the Taalbi Brothers.

As always, voting will be open during the show so fans can save their favorite contestants from elimination.

What Dances Will Be Performed?

There are still 11 contestants left in the competition at this point, as we’re nearly halfway through the season. Each of those contestants will have to step up their dances another notch if they want to impress the judges this week.

Here’s what to expect during tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars:

Head Coach Monica Aldama and pro Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the Rumba to “Have I Told You Lately” by Rod Stewart

Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and pro Artem Chigvintsev will dance the Samba to “Sorry” by Justin Bieber

Ex-NFL star Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd will dance the Cha Cha to “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang

Actress Skai Jackson and pro dancer Alan Bersten will dance the Cha Cha to “Say So” by Dojo Cat ft. Nicki Minaj

Actress Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber will dance the Viennese Waltz to “She’s Always a Woman” by Billy Joel

Singer AJ McLean and professional dancer Cheryl Burke will dance the Samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William

TV host Jeannie Mai will dance the Rumba to “You Gotta Be” by Des’ree alongside pro Brandon Armstrong

TV host Nev Schulman will dance Jazz to “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch with pro Jenna Johnson

Actress Chrishell Stause and pro Gleb Savchenko will dance Contemporary to “Stars” by Grace Potter & The Nocturnals

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and pro Britt Stewart will dance the Salsa to “On the Floor” by Jennifer Lopez ft. Pitbull

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’

There are two ways to vote this season: on ABC.com or by SMS text message during the live voting window.

Here’s how to vote for each of the contestants still in the competition via SMS text:

Text AJ to 21523 to vote for AJ McLean

Text ANNE to 21523 to vote for Anne Heche

Text CHRISHELL to 21523 to vote for Chrishell Stause

Text JEANNIE to 21523 to vote for Jeannie Mai

Text JESSE to 21523 to vote for Jesse Metcalfe

Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

Text MONICA to 21523 to vote for Monica Aldama

Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

Text VERNON to 21523 to vote for Vernon Davis

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

