Is DWTS Tonight a Double Elimination? Who Will Be Eliminated Predictions

Tonight’s episode of Dancing With the Stars was advertised all week as a high-stakes, double-elimination episode; however, the morning of DWTS‘s November 2 new episode, the show announced that contestant Jeannie Mai had to drop out of the competition.

Mai’s sudden elimination means that there will no longer be a double elimination at the end of the show. Only one couple will be eliminated. ABC confirmed this in a statement to People, saying, “Since Jeannie had to withdraw from the competition, tonight’s show will feature the eight remaining couples and a single elimination. We will still have the relay dances and Tyra will explain how the judging and points work in the show.”

Jeannie Mai Was Hospitalized With a Serious Medical Condition

Jeannie Mai will not be able to continue to compete on #DWTS this season due to a health concern that requires immediate attention. Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/HTgkhC5tXt — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 2, 2020

On Monday morning, Dancing With the Stars announced on social media that Mai had to drop out of the competition after a scary medical diagnosis that was posing an immediate threat to her health. Mai was diagnosed with epiglottitis, which Mayo Clinic describes as “a potentially life-threatening condition that occurs when the epiglottis swells, blocking the flow of air into your lungs.” The diagnosis sent her to the hospital, where she had to undergo immediate throat surgery.

In a statement to People, Mai said, “It saddens me that I will not be able to continue with the competition on DWTS. My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. The last several weeks have been an amazing learning experience. I have pushed myself to new limits physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we’ve come. I can’t thank my partner Brandon enough for being so supportive and believing in me. I also want to thank MAI fans who voted every week and I wish everyone else in the competition the best of luck!”

With 8 Couples Remaining, It’s Really Anyone’s Competition to Win

The couples remaining at this point in the competition are: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem, Nev Schulmann and Jenna, Justina Machado and Sasha, Nelly and Daniella, AJ McLean and Cheryl, Chrishell Stause and Gleb, Skai Jackson and Alan, and Johnny Weir and Britt. The talent is impressive, and they’re scoring within a couple points of each other. Really, it will come down to the viewers’ votes at home.

While Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem received the lowest scores last week (of any of the remaining couples), we expect the Bachelor fandom to show up and vote for them. It seems unlikely that they’ll be eliminated this week.

Gold Derby predicts that the next couple to go will either be Johnny Weir and Britt, Chrishell Stause and Gleb, or Nelly and Daniella. Although Weir has landed in the bottom two in the past, we think his talent and growth as a dancer will save him from elimination.

Each couple will be dancing twice tonight, so who stays and who goes home will really come down to their performances and the judges’ scores. It’s important to remember that the judges get the final say in which couple gets eliminated. If Nelly and Chrishell are in the bottom two, we predict that Nelly will ultimately be sent home.

Skai Jackson and Alan have avoided elimination so far this season; however, Jackson is one of the least consistent in her dances out of the remaining contestants. Sure, she has a huge fan base as a Disney star and the season’s youngest competitor, but don’t be surprised if her time on the ballroom floor comes to an end tonight.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

