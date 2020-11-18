‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Troll Tyra Banks, Compare Her to Video Game Character

At the beginning of the semi-finals episode of Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, Tyra Banks walked into the ballroom in a black dress and black hat. The hat got the attention of fans, who instantly took to Twitter to compare the host to a video game character.

The hat that Banks entered the ballroom in did not stay on her head for long. By the time the show returned from its first commercial break, Banks had removed the hat and opted to go without for the rest of the show.

Still, that gave plenty of time for people to take their screenshots and upload images of Banks on Twitter next to images of Kung Lao, a playable character from the video game Mortal Kombat.

Banks Was Compared to a Character From Mortal Kombat

Twitter users started talking about Banks’s hat right away, with some saying she had a UFO on her head and others calling the hat a “dish.”

One subset of fans, however, took it a step further and started posting images of Banks next to Kung Lao.

“Why does @tyrabanks look like Kung Lao? #finishhim #DancingWiththeStars #DWTS #MortalKombat11,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “Tyra Banks out here cosplaying as Kung Lao from @MortalKombat rn. #dwts”

“Why they got Tyra Banks lookin like Kung Lao?” another person tweeted.

Fans Have Poked Fun at Banks’s Outfits All Season

Since she first started in the ballroom, fans have been taking to social media to make fun

Two weeks ago, for instance, when Banks wore a large yellow dress, fans took to Twitter to compare her to Big Bird and say that she should have worn something different.

For Icons Week just one week ago, it seemed like Banks started out strong, but when she changed into a new outfit in an ode to Nicki Minaj, fans expressed their displeasure on social media. She announced her intention on Instagram before the show, writing, “Tonight I’ll be rockin’ GREEN again, paying inspiration homage to an acting & music ICON.”

As soon as Banks appeared in her new outfit, fans started to talk about it on Twitter and continued throughout the night.

“@DancingABC oh please Tyra Banks! Stop with all the outfits! You look ridiculous! Oh please bring back Tom & Erin,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote, “I’m glad whoever is styling @tyrabanks on DWTS is choosing God awful outfits,” and they said that “she deserves all that.”

Some were more diplomatic, writing things like, “@DancingABC @tyrabanks I want to be nice… but that second outfit” and including a sad emoji.

Another user wrote, “@DancingABC why do we have to be subjected to awful Tyra Banks? Is it necessary to see her strut out like she’s on the catwalk? This is a dance show! She can’t even do a decent interview. And those god awful outfits. Get rid of her!”

Plenty of other fans, however, enjoy Banks’s outfits and changes during the show.

“@DancingABC @TyraBanks is wearing beautiful outfits tonight,” another wrote.

The Season 29 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

