Is ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tyra Banks Trashing Real Housewives?

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars premiered with Tyra Banks as the host and executive producer, a change that has been met with largely mixed reviews from viewers of the show.

Now, OK Magazine is reporting that Banks has declared that she does not want any Real Housewives cast members on the show in the future unless there are no other celebrities who want to be on the show.

“Tyra is the new boss and made it clear that she didn’t want any more Housewives in her ballroom,” a source told OK. “She thinks the show needs to aim higher and only book the ladies after everyone else has passed.”

The source added that there were several women involved in the Real Housewives franchise that would gladly go on the show, but Tyra reportedly said that she does not want any of them in the ballroom right now.

Tyra Banks Reportedly Believes the Housewives No Longer Make Headlines

According to the OK Source, Banks is not a fan of the Housewives.

“Tyra has never been a fan of the Housewives, but the real reason she doesn’t want them on her show is that Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice do not make headlines anymore,” the source said. “Tyra wants reality stars like Carole Baskin from Tiger King – not a decade-old franchise that no one talks about anymore.”

Apparently, Banks said that the show needs to focus on the ratings and the Real Housewives would not offer the kind of ratings boost that other reality stars could offer Dancing With the Stars.

Banks Was Reportedly Upset With Crew After the Elimination Mistake Earlier in the Season

According to another source that spoke with OK Magazine, Banks was very upset with the crew after the mistake during an elimination announcement earlier in the season when the bottom two were originally announced incorrectly.

According to the source, Banks was “livid about the mistake that made her look like a fool.”

They said that because she is a new host and is being judged against the prior hosts, Banks “melted down backstage after the live show.” The source also reported that Banks verbally attacked the crew after the blunder.

“Tyra was warned after she attacked the staff last week to move on,” the source told OK Magazine at the time.

“Blaming others isn’t a good look, and it isn’t smart. There are literally hundreds of people working behind the scenes to make her and the show a success, and she keeps trashing them,” another source told OK Magazine, adding that Banks had a hard time getting over the error.

On the other hand, sources close to the show are telling other outlets that no one has been upset with Banks.

In an interview with Extra, judge Derek Hough stood up for Tyra and said that she has handled herself well and done a good job on the show. He also said that Banks handled the week five elimination error from production the right way and that production was actually very happy with the way she conducted herself during the live show.

“You know, The producers came up afterwards and were actually thanking Tyra,” he said. “They were like, ‘Thank you so much,’ like, ‘you handled that so well.’ There was a technical situation happening in the booth.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.

