DWTS Viewers Say Melora Hardin & Suni Lee Were ‘Robbed’ Of Spot In Finale

Some fans of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” were upset with the results of the semi-finals episode, which aired on Monday, November 15, 2021. During the episode, two contestants were sent home.

The first elimination was the couple at the very bottom when the scores from the judges were combined with the votes from the viewers. That couple was actress Melora Hardin and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev.

Then, the bottom two remaining couples were announced to be Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and Len Goodman decided unanimously to save Amanda and Alan over Suni and Sasha, meaning that the latter couple was sent home.

Fans think that both couples who were sent home were robbed of their spot in the finale, specifically by a couple of the dancers who are left on the show.

Fans Were Upset About The Results

next category is: people who got ROBBED in the semi finals #DWTS pic.twitter.com/FdOcDXLabl — emma :D (@sapquacknap) November 16, 2021

Some fans were upset about the results of the semi-finals episode, and they took to Twitter to talk about the fact that their favorite dancers were sent home.

“Wow. First @JimmieAllen was robbed… And now @sunisalee_ too! #wtf @DancingABC? How are Cody and Melora still in but Jimmie and Suni are out? #rigged #DWTS #disappointed,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “@DancingABC you’ve lost a fan forever. @MeloraHardin BEST RUMBA BY ANY WOMAN CELEBRITY EVER!!!! YOU’VE ALWAYS GOT MY VOTE #DWTS.”

“@sunisalee_ was robbed last night. She definitely deserves to be in the finals #DWTS,” another person wrote.

Some thought Lee should have gone on to win the whole competition.

“@sunisalee_ was ROBBED of the trophy for this years #DWTS!!! I am so upset right now! UGH,” a fan tweeted.

“WTS???!! Can’t believe Suni Lee got eliminated. Truly believe she can make it as a finalist. Her Contemporary tonight was the best ever. She was indeed robbed,” another wrote.

Hardin Says The Judges Might Not Have Been Fair

After the episode aired, Hardin and Lee spoke with Us Weekly and other press about her being eliminated.

“I didn’t feel like [the judges] were judging our performance from who we are, what we came from and how we performed tonight,” she shared. “They said all these incredible things, but then the scores didn’t match… which was a bit disappointing and upsetting.”

She also said they danced as if they should have earned 10s and thought that they should have gotten a higher score for their redemption dance, which was the Rumba. They did earn a 10 on it from the judge who is notoriously the harshest when it comes to scores, Len Goodman, but they did not earn 10s across the board.

“All the pros came up to me and said they’ve never seen a female celebrity dance the rumba that beautifully,” she told the outlet. “It’s a really hard dance to do. It’s very technical and it’s got to be very flowy and central at the same time that it’s incredibly technical.”

Suni Lee was disappointed that she did not make it to the finale, but she was very happy with her overall experience.

“It definitely sucks,” she said. “I feel like I really had a breakthrough these past couple of weeks and I had my best two dances tonight.”

She added, “I feel like I finally found myself and I’m more confident in myself. I feel like I’m more open now. That was the main goal to come on the show. Obviously winning was there, but, like, I feel like I love myself more than ever – and that is a really important thing.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time (live) and Pacific time (recorded) on ABC.

