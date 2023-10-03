How to Vote for DWTS Season 32, Week 2

“Dancing with the Stars” season 32 got off to a great start during the premiere, which aired on September 26, and now it is time for the couples to show off their second dances. Matt Walsh and Koko Iwasaki were eliminated after their first performance, and another couple will head home after their week 2 routine.

The theme for the October 3 episode is “Latin Night,” according to ABC, and pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov will do a routine during the week 2 opening segment.

One significant shift for the week 2 show emerged via the “Dancing with the Stars” Twitter page on October 3. They revealed, “Artem will not be dancing tonight due to COVID. Wishing him a quick recovery! Charity will perform with Ezra for #LatinNight.”

Former troupe member Ezra Sosa will step in for Artem Chigvintsev to dance with “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson.

DWTS fans will want to be prepared to vote for their favorites to ensure a top pick isn’t sent home in a shocking early elimination.

Here’s what you need to know:

DWTS Votes Can Be Cast Via Text or Online

Voting for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” can be done both online and by text.

Online voting takes place at DWTS Vote, and fans can cast up to 10 votes per couple.

Voting, both online and via text, opens as soon as the show begins at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. The voting window closes after the last dance, during the commercial break that follows that performance.

Throughout season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars,” viewers can text 21523 with the celebrity’s first name to cast their vote. Fans can text up to 10 votes per couple in addition to votes cast online.

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: Text ADRIAN to 21523

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Text ALYSON to 21523

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Text ARIANA to 21523

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Text BARRY to 21523

Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev/Ezra Sosa: Text CHARITY to 21523

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Text HARRY to 21523

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten: Text JAMIE LYNN to 21523

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Text JASON to 21523

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Text LELE to 21523

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Text MAURICIO to 21523

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko: Text MIRA to 21523

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson: Text TYSON to 21523

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Text XOCHITL to 21523

The Styles & Songs for Week 2 Have Been Announced

ABC has revealed that “Latin Night” will have each of the couples doing a cha cha, tango, samba, salsa, or rumba. The “Dancing with the Stars” couples’ songs and dance styles have been detailed by the network ahead of week 2’s episode airing.

Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong are doing a samba to Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina.”

Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko are using Enrique Iglesias’ song “Bailando” for their salsa.

Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater are dancing a salsa to “Quimbara” from Celia Cruz, Willie Colon, Johnny Pacheco and Su Charanga.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber are doing the tango to Shakira’s song “Can’t Remember to Forget You.”

Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten have the cha cha and they will dance to Pitbull’s “Shake Senora.”

Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach have the rumba and they will perform to Andrea Bocelli’s song “Quizas, Quizas, Quizas.”

Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart are dancing a samba to “Taki Taki” by DJ Snake.

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are dancing to the Becky G song “Arranca” for their salsa.

Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson’s dance style is salsa, which they will perform to the song “Aguanile” by Willie Colon and Hector Levoe.

Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy will salsa to Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet.”

Ariana Madix and Pashkov will dance to Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” for their samba.

Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd are doing the cha cha and they will perform to Tito Puente’s “Oye Como Va.”

Charity Lawson and Ezra Sosa are dancing a cha cha to Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs.”

During the “Dancing with the Stars” premiere, several season 32 couples got off to a strong start. As Entertainment Weekly detailed, Lawson and Chigvintsev topped the leaderboard with a score of 22 out of 30. Madix and Pashkov were close with a 21 out of 30, and Pons and Armstrong landed in third place on the leaderboard with a score of 19 out of 30.

Walsh and Iwasaki struggled, receiving a score of 12 out of 30, as did Jowsey and Arnold, who received the same score. Beckford and Johnson also got a 12 out of 30, and they ended up in the bottom two with Walsh and Iwasaki. Can celebrities like Beckford and Jowsey recover from their rough starts and wow the judges in week 2?

“Dancing with the Stars” airs on Tuesday nights throughout season 32.