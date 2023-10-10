How to Vote on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight for ‘Motown Night’

Week 3 of “Dancing with the Stars” brings “Motown Night,” and the contestants are eager to hit the dance floor. Some of the pairs are facing significant shifts in dance styles in comparison to what they performed in the first two weeks of DWTS season 32, and many viewers will be interested to see if this brings any major shifts in the leaderboard.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans will want to be ready to vote, as the third couple of season 32 will be eliminated at the end of the October 10 episode. The songs, dance styles, and performance order for week 3 are now available, and “Motown Night” should be a great one.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Motown Night’ Brings Back Classic Songs for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3

ABC details that “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan will be a guest judge for week 3, and the remaining 12 “Dancing with the Stars” couples will face new dance styles.

According to George Pennacchio of ABC7, the dance order for the October 10 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” is:

DWTS Fans Can Vote Online or By Text

Week 3 voting for “Dancing with the Stars” can be done via text or by going to DWTS Vote. Fans can vote up to 10 times by text per couple, as well as up to 10 times online for each couple.

Season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” votes via text can be done by texting the number 21523 with the first name of their celebrity choice.