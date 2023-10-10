How to Vote on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight for ‘Motown Night’

Week 3 of “Dancing with the Stars” brings “Motown Night,” and the contestants are eager to hit the dance floor. Some of the pairs are facing significant shifts in dance styles in comparison to what they performed in the first two weeks of DWTS season 32, and many viewers will be interested to see if this brings any major shifts in the leaderboard.
“Dancing with the Stars” fans will want to be ready to vote, as the third couple of season 32 will be eliminated at the end of the October 10 episode. The songs, dance styles, and performance order for week 3 are now available, and “Motown Night” should be a great one.
Here’s what you need to know:
‘Motown Night’ Brings Back Classic Songs for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 3
ABC details that “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan will be a guest judge for week 3, and the remaining 12 “Dancing with the Stars” couples will face new dance styles.
According to George Pennacchio of ABC7, the dance order for the October 10 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” is:
- “The Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd will do a tango to The Temptations song “Get Ready.”
- Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong prepared a cha cha for Rick James’ “Super Freak.”
- “Real Housewives” star Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater will dance a foxtrot to The Spinners song “Working My Way Back to You.”
- Singer Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach will use “Do You Love Me” by The Contours for their jive.
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber will dance a foxtrot to Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
- Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson are dancing a foxtrot to Stevie Wonder’s song “Master Blaster “Jammin’).”
- “The Bachelorette” Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev are dancing a foxtrot to The Temptations song “My Girl.”
- Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko will do a rumba to Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”
- “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov are tasked with the quickstep, and they will perform to The Supremes song “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
- Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart are dancing to The Jackson 5 song “I Want You Back” for their quickstep.
- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold got the foxtrot, and they will dance to the Commodores song “Easy.”
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance the foxtrot to the Mary Wells song “My Guy.”
DWTS Fans Can Vote Online or By Text
Week 3 voting for “Dancing with the Stars” can be done via text or by going to DWTS Vote. Fans can vote up to 10 times by text per couple, as well as up to 10 times online for each couple.
Season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” votes via text can be done by texting the number 21523 with the first name of their celebrity choice.
- Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Text BARRY to 21523
- Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Text LELE to 21523
- Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Text MAURICIO to 21523
- Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Text JASON to 21523
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Text ALYSON to 21523
- Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson: Text TYSON to 21523
- Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Text CHARITY to 21523
- Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko: Text MIRA to 21523
- Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Text ARIANA to 21523
- Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart: Text ADRIAN to 21523
- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Text HARRY to 21523
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Text XOCHITL to 21523