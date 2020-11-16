DWTS Voting 2020: How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Semi Finals

Tonight, November 16, is the semi-finals for Dancing With the Stars. With just six celebrity contestants remaining in the competition, it’s still anyone’s mirrorball trophy to take home, and contestants are relying on viewers voting for them to stay in the game.

Read on to learn how to vote for your favorite contestant. Two teams will be eliminated tonight on the show, so be sure to vote!

How to Vote for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Semi-Finals

There are two voting methods available to viewers watching each episode live this season: online on ABC.com, or via SMS text messaging.

If you’re voting by text, here’s what you need to send and where you need to send it, for each of the remaining contestants:

– Text JOHNNY to 21523 to vote for Johnny Weir

– Text JUSTINA to 21523 to vote for Justina Machado

– Text KAITLYN to 21523 to vote for Kaitlyn Bristowe

– Text NELLY to 21523 to vote for Nelly

– Text NEV to 21523 to vote for Nev Schulman

– Text SKAI to 21523 to vote for Skai Jackson

You can cast a total of 10 votes per voting method per contestant, meaning that you’re able to vote for your favorite pair up to 20 times if you utilize the online tools as well as text messages.

Note that messaging rates may apply if you vote by text. Voting will remain open for the duration of the 2-hour episode; this week’s voting data will determine who goes home at the end of the episode.

What Performances Will Be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tonight?

Tonight’s episode will begin with Tyra Banks walking out into the ballroom to the song “Gasolina” by Daddy Yankee. Then, there will be two dances from each of the teams left in the competition.

Here’s what to expect to see on tonight’s episode:

Kaitlyn and Artem will dance the Paso Doble for their redemption dance to “Hanuman” by Rodrigo Y Gabriela. Then, they will perform a contemporary to “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks

Skai and Alan will perform a Cha Cha to “Move Your Feet” by Junior Senior for their redemption dance, and then they will perform that Viennese Waltz to “Lonely” by Noah Cyrus

Justina and Sasha will perform their redemption dance, a Tango to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge, then they will perform a contemporary dance to “Holding Out for a Hero” by Ella Mae Bowen and Bonnie Tyler

Nelly and Daniella will perform a redemption Paso Doble to “Run Boy Run” by Woodkid, then they will perform a Jive to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by the Brian Setzer Orchestra

Nev and Jenna will perform the Foxtrot for their redemption dance to “Sign of the Times” by Harry STyles and then they’ll perform a contemporary dance to “If the World Was Ending” by JP Saxe and Julia Michaels

Johnny and Britt will perform their redemption dance, a Salsa, to “X” by the Jonas Brothers featuring Karol g, then they will perform a Jazz to “I Lived” by One Republic.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

