DWTS Spoilers: ‘Monster Night’ Week 6 Voting & Dance Details Revealed

The October 31 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” is one for Halloween fans, as it is “Monster Night” for everybody involved. Nine couples remain in the competition at this point for season 32, and spoilers for the week 6 episode are out.

For the first time in season 32, all of the contestants will have to dance twice during the episode. They will all do their individual dances, and there is a marathon competition dance that likely comes at the end of the show. Will all of the remaining DWTS celebrities be able to pull this off?

Here’s what you need to know:

Voting Begins as DWTS Stars in the Eastern & Central Time Zones

Voting throughout “Monster Night” can be done by both text and online. For those “Dancing with the Stars” viewers who want to vote online, they should go to dwtsvote.abc.com.

The ability to vote begins as soon as the episode begins in the Eastern and Central time zones. The voting window remains open until the commercial break that comes after the final performance of the night.

To vote via text, fans need to text the contestant’s first name to the number 21523.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performances Will Incorporate Halloween Themes

According to ABC, Niecy Nash will be a guest judge for “Monster Night.” The “Dance Monster-thon” will challenge the couples to do both a charleston and a hustle. Judges will tap the shoulders of the couples when they are eliminated. The couples who last the longest will receive the most points added to their prior score.

The individual dances and songs are as follows: