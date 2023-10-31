DWTS Spoilers: ‘Monster Night’ Week 6 Voting & Dance Details Revealed

The October 31 episode of “Dancing with the Stars” is one for Halloween fans, as it is “Monster Night” for everybody involved. Nine couples remain in the competition at this point for season 32, and spoilers for the week 6 episode are out.
For the first time in season 32, all of the contestants will have to dance twice during the episode. They will all do their individual dances, and there is a marathon competition dance that likely comes at the end of the show. Will all of the remaining DWTS celebrities be able to pull this off?
Here’s what you need to know:
Voting Begins as DWTS Stars in the Eastern & Central Time Zones
Voting throughout “Monster Night” can be done by both text and online. For those “Dancing with the Stars” viewers who want to vote online, they should go to dwtsvote.abc.com.
The ability to vote begins as soon as the episode begins in the Eastern and Central time zones. The voting window remains open until the commercial break that comes after the final performance of the night.
To vote via text, fans need to text the contestant’s first name to the number 21523.
- Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach: Text JASON to 21523
- Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber: Text ALYSON to 21523
- Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy: Text XOCHITL to 21523
- Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold: Text HARRY to 21523
- Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd: Text BARRY to 21523
- Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov: Text ARIANA to 21523
- Lele Pons and Brandon Armstrong: Text LELE to 21523
- Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater: Text MAURICIO to 21523
- Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev: Text CHARITY to 21523
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performances Will Incorporate Halloween Themes
According to ABC, Niecy Nash will be a guest judge for “Monster Night.” The “Dance Monster-thon” will challenge the couples to do both a charleston and a hustle. Judges will tap the shoulders of the couples when they are eliminated. The couples who last the longest will receive the most points added to their prior score.
The individual dances and songs are as follows:
- Mraz and Karagach are dancing a contemporary routine to the Cranberries song “Zombie.”
- Hannigan and Farber will dance a paso doble to the Muse song “Supermassive Black Hole.”
- Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy’s dance will also be a contemporary piece, and they will use the Ruell song “Game of Survival.”
- Madix and Pashkov have “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish for their Argentine tango.
- Pons and Armstrong are dancing a paso doble to the Lady Gaga song “Bloody Mary.” ABC noted in their press release that this is apparently a TikTok version of the song.
- Jowsey and Arnold’s “Monster Night” performance will use the District 78 song “Blinding Lights” for their Argentine tango.
- Williams and Murgatroyd will give viewers a Viennese waltz to the James Brown song “It’s a Man’s, Man’s, Man’s World.”
- Umansky and Slater’s “Dancing with the Stars” performance will be an Argentine tango to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.”
- Lawson and Chigvintsev close out the individual dances for “Monster Night” with a jive to the LVCRFT song “Skeleton Sam.”