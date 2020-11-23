‘DWTS’ 2020 Winner Predictions for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29

Tonight is the season finale of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, meaning one lucky team will be taking home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the live episode.

Dancing With the Stars judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will rank each of the performances from the stars on a scale of 1-10, and then those votes will be combined with America’s vote in order to determine the winner of the season.

Throughout the night, host Tyra Banks will ask the stars questions and introduce new dances and performances, guaranteeing a fun-filled night for viewers and performers.

Read on to learn more about who we think will be taking home the mirrorball at the end of the season.

Who Will Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29?

We believe that the couple taking home the trophy this year will be Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson. They have not had any fails when it comes to dances yet, and they’ve been in the top score-wise for the majority of the season.

Last week’s semi-final dance brought some viewers to tears, and it’s likely that his finale freestyle will be just as touching for viewers.

That’s not to say that other teams couldn’t win; they’re all on a pretty even playing field, possibly with the exception of Nelly, who hasn’t had very many dances viewers would consider great up to this point. He does, however, have a huge fan base and will be performing vocally during the finale, which could help his overall scores.

Expect Many Performances During the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finale

The show will begin with Tyra Banks walking out into the ballroom with “I’m So Excited” by The Pointer Sisters” playing. This week, each couple will be performing one repeat dance as well as one freestyle performance.

Nelly will be performing a medley of his greatest hits including “Hot in Herre” and “Ride Wit Me” while Daniella Karagach dances with her husband Pasha Pashkov.

Derek Hough will also be performing once again, this time as a solo act to the song “Let’s Fall in Love For the Night.” Viewers should also expect to see a number of celebrities who were eliminated earlier in the season return to the ballroom to cheer on their competitors.

Here are the dances for tonight’s episode:

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev will perform the Argentine Tango to “Toxic” by Britney Spears and then their freestyle to “Sparkling Diamonds” from Moulin Rouge

Justina Machado and pro Sasha Farber will repeat their Cha Cha to “Respect” by Aretha Franklin and then freestyle to “Let’s Get Loud” by Jennifer Lopez and “Bamboleo” by the Gypsy Kings

Nelly and Daniella Karagach will repeat their Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge and then Freestyle to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson will repeat their Paso Doble to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78, then they will Freestyle to “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78

The Dancing With the Stars Season 29 finale airs on Monday, November 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

