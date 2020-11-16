‘Dancing With the Stars’ 2020 Semifinals: The Winner Predictions for Season 29

Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars is close to wrapping up, and there are some clear front-runners who have emerged from the pack of celebrity contestants. With just two weeks left before a winner is crowned, we have some predictions on who will take home the mirrorball at the end of the season.

Dancing With the Stars judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Toniolo have a say in who gets eliminated each week, but since the bottom two are decided by votes mixed with scores from the judges, there’s always a chance that there will be surprises.

The semi-finals will feature a double elimination, meaning that there will only be four teams participating in the finale.

Contestants who are still in the running for the mirrorball at the time of writing are Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, Nelly, Nev Schulman and Johnny Weir.

Who Will Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 29?

Nearing the end of the competition now, we believe that Justina Machado will be taking home the mirrorball trophy at the end of the season. The One Day at a Time actress hasn’t appeared in the bottom two, and she consistently impresses the judges and fans. It’s likely she’ll at the very least make it through to the finale.

Gold Derby publishes their odds for the predicted winner of Dancing With the Stars each week, and at the time of writing, the site has Machado a bit ahead of the rest of the competition when it comes to winning the season, though some others are catching up.

In our opinion, and in Gold Derby’s odds at the time of writing, the next most likely choice for the winner of the season is ex-Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe. She’s had a few head-to-head moments with some of the judges, but they seem to really respect the hard work to put in.

We think that it’s unlikely that young actress Skai Jackson will win the competition after being in the bottom two more than once in the competition after mistakes were made during dances. Jackson does have a very supportive fan base, however, and that might propel her to the finals.

It’s also possible that any of the favorites could be eliminated after having a rough performance during one episode. Not many people seemed to expect AJ McLean to be eliminated during Icons Week, but he was sent home anyway after not receiving enough votes from the fans and not high enough scores from the judges.

Which Couples Will Make it to the ‘DWTS’ Season 29 Finale?

Right now, there are plenty of contestants who seem to be improving every week, so it’s impossible to tell who might be making it into the Dancing With the Stars season 29 finale.

At this point in the competition, we believe the following four teams will make it to the finale of Season 29:

Justina Machado and Sasha

Nev Schulman and Jenna

Skai Jackson and Alan

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. / 7 p.m. central on ABC.

