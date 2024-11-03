Former DWTS Pro Feeling Better Following ‘Serious Health Scare’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Edyta Sliwinska stepped out for a Halloween party alongside her husband, Alec Mazo.

“With everything that life has been throwing at me lately, it’s been a while since a proper night out with that handsome man of mine, who, by the way, somehow manages to look better every time I lay my eyes on him,” Sliwinska captioned an Instagram post on October 31, 2024.

Sliwinska had two costumes for the event; a black gown and a camo onesie. The outing comes a little more than one month after Sliwinska shared that she had a “serious health scare” and needed to undergo surgery.

Edyta Sliwinska Shared a Health Update With Fans

On September 28, Sliwinska took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sitting up in a hospital bed.

“I recently experienced a serious health scare. I had surgery three weeks ago, and I’m now recovering, getting stronger every day. After the surgery, I felt like someone had beaten me up. Everything hurt. But our bodies have an amazing ability to heal. Last week, I started jogging and running (with my doctor’s approval), and it’s the best feeling in the world to regain the ability to do what we love,” she captioned the post, in part.

Sliwinska, who appeared on 11 seasons of “Dancing With the Stars,” didn’t share any details about what happened or what the health scare was. However, she did say she was “bedridden” after surgery.

“I couldn’t be there for my kids—I couldn’t read them a story, make their dinner, or even give them a hug. It’s a privilege to wake up in the morning, have a cup of coffee, and go for a walk. It’s a privilege to drive your kids to school and watch them play. When your body is too weak to pick up your kids’ dirty clothes, you realize that even doing laundry is a privilege. It’s all a matter of perspective,” she wrote.

Edyta Sliwinska Thanked Fans for Their ‘Well Wishes’

On October 9, 2024, Sliwinska took a moment to thank her fans for their love and support.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of you for the well wishes in the overwhelming number of messages and comments. I truly appreciate your support—all the prayers, hugs, and positive energy you have been sending my way,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“I’m very close to being back to my normal self, physically, although I’m not sure if I want to return to my ‘normal’ state of mind. It’s sad that we only realize how precious life is when we’re threatened to lose it,” she continued.

“I truly understand now that it CAN be taken away at any second. I want to forever appreciate every breath I take and treasure every moment of this beautiful life,” she added.

In the time since, Sliwinska has been active on social media, posting photos of her and her family as she enjoys her new lease on life.

